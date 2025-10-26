Canada's Slippery Slope Pt 2

Usually Friday’s are reserved for our resident precious metals whisperer Bryce Wade, unfortunately he was tied up in traffic which meant it was a hard pivot for me.

Usually that would induce a panic but since I had already planned a second show to finish up the massive storyboard from Friday I already had a massive story board to cover.

I didn’t think it was going to be a marathon but there I go thinking again! Let’s get into it first with an endorsement for a new Prime Minister? Why not?

Why Being ‘Nice’ Is Making Canada Unsafe - LeDrew Three Minute Interview

Doug Ford Needs to Resign - Blendr News

Watch ad and Reagan address at centre of Trump ending Canada trade talks

Bozo Mode: Doug Ford Lights Up Canada’s Dumpster Fire - John Bolton

Ford responds to Trump ending trade talks with Canada over TV ad - Global News

The Liberal Party Are CRIMINAL LIARS - Fight for Canada

Canada First rallies are taking place this Saturday, October 25th across the country.

Trudeau's Criminal Connection - Blendr News

🚨🚨THIS BETTER BE COVERED BY MSM🚨🚨 but it wont be…

RCMP Incompetence EXPOSED: Media PROVES Cover-Up in Giant Drug Bust Scandal - PortuguesePai

This Is Real Life in Canada… Not a Skit - Society Unveiled

Is Teflon Trudeau Above the Law - Blendr News

Premier Smith just absolutely ragdolls @brucefanjoy when he asks her about the alleged human costs of not going green. - Sheila Gunn Reid

Canadian provinces ranked on a Left-Right political scale (Most to least Socialist). Do you agree with this breakdown from worst to best?

They Thought They’d Inherit Their Parents’ RRSPs — Then The CRA Took $660,000

Listen to what they’re doing with YOUR MONEY - Carl Vernon Talks

If you’re a B.C. Resident, pay attention to the last few seconds of this video!! - Tom Marazzo

Especially when Escobar Eby’s @Dave_Eby Gang Hotel gets Busted by Police in NDP Liberal Harm Reduction Paradise Vancouver

When Cultural Norms Collide: Canadians vs Immigrants - Society Unveiled

This country is currently the number one source of immigration to Canada, Australia, and the UK, and number 3 for the U.S. - India's Poop-Throwing Festival 💩

Deafening silence from pro-Palestine activists following barbaric beatings of Gazans by Hamas - Sky News Australia - ‘Terrorist spree’: Hamas torturing and executing Palestinians in ‘broad daylight’

Dutch Parliament Defends Islamists - Then Geert Wilders SILENCES the Room! - OtherBarak

"Britain's Next" — Islamist Qatar’s billion-dollar war on the West: Ruth Wasserman Lande

Muslim MP THROWS A TANTRUM after ENTIRE Commons laughs at her - Parliamentarian

This will bring history smashing right into todays reality: The Empire Collapse Pattern: Rome, Spain, Britain... USA Is Next

What does the leader of the “other side” of the world think? Putin's Speech In English: Russian President Unleashes Blistering Rant At West, Goes Off Script

The Best Quote Ever - you are not buried, you are a planted seed.

You didn’t search for this. It FOUND YOU. - Chase Hughes

Stay mighty, stay blessed

