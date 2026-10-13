Canada's War Machine...

Mark Carney has been very busy beating the drums of war. Yes, he is a man without a clue but he’s doing it anyway. It’s kind of a globalist thing right? He’s making promises, commitments and spending money without oversight. We the people get no say about declaring war, or spending on war, or sending our youth to fight wars.

Once upon a time we were a responsible nation, now we fund and train terrorists, communists and Nazi regimes.

Stormhaven Media - Liberal support of Fascism in Ukraine is the danger to Canadians, not Russia

Once upon a time, Canada was very respected as a war fighting nation. Now we are the comedic relief.

Once upon a time we had the worlds 3rd largest navy, now we’re ordering submarines because the ones at West Edmonton mall no longer count.

Once upon a time we had an army that our enemies went around, because they were mortified of us, now they ask where the tampons are.

Today they fight about not conforming to tampons in the mens washrooms, or waging ‘psy-ops’ on our own population while talking about build ups, civil servant solders, and even conscription...

About all of that...Let me say first, I’m proud of our veterans who saw battlefields and served with distinctions, but that is NOT what we currently have. I have no such respect for the fat, unkempt, genderflecting comrades and foreigners who allegedly are our armed forces today. They seem to be fighting more African tribal battles than training in todays CAF.Canada, is not a fighting fit nation. With 65,000 active duty and 65 airplanes and 22 tiny boats... can’t defend a weather balloon and yet here we are... with all the mindless clone troopers and elbozos pretending we’re at war with America and we can take on Russia too!

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Are we at peak suicide stupidity yet??? If not, we’re in trouble. So yeah, about all that.

Buckle up.

I have two affiliate partners, the only 2 companies I’ve found worthy so far.

Don’t poison your pantry, get out of the Kill Boxes!

When I say get out of the “kill box” my followers know I’m not just referring to the “Big Box Store” Cartels but also the Supply Chain Management systems owned by the same cartels. They sell you toxic waste in almost every product and very little value while being controlled by those same cartels and management systems.

If you want out too, just fill out the link at switchwithwayne.com A real person from our team will help you get to the solutions you need!

Sources:

Canadians At War - Canadians Went In as Peacekeepers. They Came Out Having Stopped a Massacre Seven men under siege, fighting through darkness and muzzle flashes:

Into the killing zone, Canadians fired on and fought back:

Although not germane to tonights podcast I could not be speaking of such hard truths and the men who were there without speaking of my friend William Ray. He was there. Truth became his life mission. The following link is for those who seek real truth, William (ever the defender) published the first public expose on the Kamloops residential school hoax. Find it here at Stormhaven Media - Deconstructing a “Mass Grave”

CTV News - Canadian warship undeterred by North Korean warning as Pacific drills continue

Esprit de Corps Canadian Military Magazine - National Perspective: Did the Arbour Report get it right about the Canadian Armed Forces?

PJ The Belt - Trump Just WENT NUCLEAR on Mark Carney!!

Dr Maalouf - Absolute chaos across France

Eva Vlaardingerbroek - France is on fire.

Just the News - Former NATO chief warns bloc on verge of 'disintegration'

Finance Bureau - Europe JUST Told Its People "Prepare for War" EU tells 450 million households to stockpile cash and supplies:

cpac- Minister David McGuinty outlines government’s defence strategy – September 22, 2026

Tools of War - Is Canada Ready for a War With Russia? | Complete Canadian Military Arsenal Canada’s patrol submarine push 18 month timeline:

CDA Institute - What the TKMS Type 212CD Submarine Means for Canada’s Defence

Canada will finally get ‘on the list’ with 12 new Submarines…

Hard to Kill - Dave Morrow - Canadian Military Mandate Exposed: The Illegal Order They Tried To Hide Tribunal Names Chief Who Issued Unlawful Command:

WarFronts - China’s Military Buildup is So Much Bigger Than We Realize. How China overtook the US in shipbuilding and naval size:

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China’s rapidly growing nuclear and missile arsenal:

We didn’t get to the Lithuania article but I will add it for anyone looking for a little more on what’s going on over there… The Military Show - Lithuania Made a BOLD MOVE

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Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

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