Carnage, Corruption & Mayhem

Ok, we’re going back to some of the “news” of the week, and it’s all like wash rinse repeat. (until we get the official call for the next surprise election)

And mark my words, yes it’s coming... We will be all over the map of Canada today with some of the “finer” news points.... I leave defining that to your own creative means but I will confirm one thing... triggers will be delivered!

Buckle up!

Satire Squad - 🚨 Trump got tough on crime and illegal immigration!

Canada’s Criminal Loyalty Program:

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The Bureau - Border Whistleblower's Warnings Unexamined Because Canada Never Activated Watchdog Approved By Parliament

John Bolton - If It's the Mainstream Media, It's Crap — Misinformation Incoming

The Gateway Pundit - University of Alberta Wins in Court the Right To Dissolve a Grant Named After Ukrainian SS Veteran Yaroslav Hunka

My opinion? Dissolve the 338 clapping seals who cheered him in Parliament. Anything less confirms Canada as a 'Banana Republic."

JayGen X er - Formerly known as KFC. Kentucky Fried Chicken.

Canada Uncensored - Where the @$%& is Mark Carney?

Stop Complying—Refuse the System:

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Rebel News - Ontario shuts down illegal immigration social benefits loophole

Ahmad Elbayoumi - NEW: Premier Doug Ford says he “didn’t know until yesterday”

Windy Talks - Doug Ford CLASHES With Reporters Over THIS!

Canadian Rant - Is Canada FINISHED? These Clips Reveal The Harsh Reality…

“$160,000 catering, $3 for you”:

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Franco Terrazzano - FRONT PAGE of the National Post: Senator Raymonde Gagné and her entourage bill taxpayers almost $1 million on international travel.

Ryan Gerritsen - But when 1 in 4 Canadians works for the Government who’s going to feed this ever growing machine?

Toronto Morning - Canadians spent more on taxes than basic necessities in 2025: Study

Carl Vernon - Oh boy Carl Vernon - This is TERRIFYING

The LeDrew Three Minute Interview - Government-Run Grocery Stores? Canada Has Lost The Plot

Conservative Party of BC - The NDP are preparing to give away 30 Crown land parcels in South Vancouver Island, including the iconic Hatley Castle.

Press For Truth - 10% of BC Could Be OFF-LIMITS! This Is The BIGGEST Public Land Transfer IN MODERN CANADIAN HISTORY!!

Western Standard - Ford unveils data centre playbook to protect ratepayers and keep data in Canada

esotericjake - It is clear…. We are being heavily lied to

Blacklock’s Reporter - REPORT: “So many people – digital grifters, hostile states, politicians of grievance – have a vested interest in division, we need to be much more active.”

Miles Harris - The Data Centre Boom Makes No Sense - Until You Look at Government Debt

Why the data center AI boom is a Ponzi scheme:

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Ryan Gerritsen - People are pooping in splash pads now in Calgary. This one is now temporarily closed because of it.

Reformer - Former Conservative minister Edwina Currie suggests a policy of brothels in villages near asylum seekers as a way to reduce sexual violence

Matt Cart - Clips Showing the Reality of Canada Right Now

They killed people. They knew they would. They did it anyway… Julian Assange - Dr Bonnie Henry claimed the covid vaccine was safe for unborn babies when their pregnant mothers get vaccinated. She should be in prison.

Ryan Gerritsen - The most important and eye opening 6 minutes you will listen to today.

Society Unveiled - Canadians CONFRONTING Immigrants! | Angry Compilation!

What is _third worldism_ and why it matters:

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Nick Freitas Clips - Wokeism Was Just the Beginning. THIS Is What Comes Next

Chase Hughes - How the 1% Control Reality — They See It DIFFERENTLY

Glenn Beck - Glenn Gives A MASTERCLASS On How To Talk To Your Kids About Socialism...

jamie.leigh22 - We need a revolution

If Voting Could Change Anything:

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