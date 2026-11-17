While Carney talks out of both sides of his mouth at the same time, the messages he sends Canadians are not like the messages his alleged EU dance partners are sending.

Europe is burning dow, the EU is coming apart at the seams. Meanwhile the Ursula/Carney NWO dream is being denounced, not by Canadian MSM, but by EU member states. Even they don’t want to get any further into bed with Lord Haw Haw.

The left has gone way too far, way too fast. That’s desperation. yes the world is coming apart, but it’s the leftist version that is collapsing... and it seems they want to take the world with them. There are a lot of warnings out there. We knew it was going to get worse before it gets better.... because it has too.

The best we can do is position ourselves to survive to come out the other side of it all, It’s going to happen regardless of what we do. I don’t know what exactly that will look like so all we can do is watch, learn, and prepare for anything.

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Sources:

ShaughnSGT(ret) - But Sir, it's literally your resume. 😆😆😆

John Bolton - Carney is a BAD Person - He Walks With Awful People

Western Standard - Indian gangster wanted by INTERPOL arrested during traffic stop in Surrey

What’s Up Canada - Theories confirmed ☑️ (again)

Blaze TV - The Far-Left just Overplayed its Hand... and It's About to BACKFIRE! | Glenn Beck

Canada Info - QUEBEC ON THE MENU? Bloc corners Liberals over Canada-EU summit snub

Moose on the Loose - Carney Silences Quebec's New Premier From Speaking at Montreal EU Summit

Moose on the Loose Extra - Europe Is Falling Apart Before Our Eyes William Joyce - Lord Haw-Haw

Martyupnorth - "Run as fast, and as far away as you can"

The Elevate Report - “We Were Double-Crossed!” | Europe Backstabs Carney Right Before His Special Meeting

Warning: prepare for impact - Glenn Beck and three analyses:

Glenn Beck - I Haven’t Given a Warning Like This Since 2007 UK’s Be Ready three-day emergency plan:

Times of India - 'America Burning Europe?' Putin Rejects Protest Allegations; 'They Attacked Their Main Ally'

Prof. Jiang Flux History - The Rupture: World Power Shifting From left To Right | Prof Jiang Xueqin

Matt Walsh - The Reason Why Western Civilization is Collapsing

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