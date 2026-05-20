Carney's Latest Fa-Fo's:

Canada is living up to our informed expectations in their attempts to fulfill that Carney Doctrine. Canadians are going to learn the lessons of cost. From hypocrisy and corruption, it’s always varying shades of ‘same same but different’ when it comes down to it.
They leave no stones unturned, including the sickest, most twisted propaganda assaults imaginable. If it can help demolish Canada and have us running into the arms of the “New World Order,” Carney’s in. This weeks developments are showing us he is determined to move as fast as he possibly can.
What’s the rush? Take your pick, CBDC’s, digital id’s, Pandemics, food crisis, affordability crisis’s, MAID (getting rid of evidence & witnesses)...
We are back in the swamp again today folks, expect shock, awe and of course... triggers
Random Poll:
PSA:
May 26th at 6:00 Pm EST: Silver and Gold Investing Webinar with Warren and Bryce:
Now to the show notes:
TruthSeeker01011: Even the U.S. is realizing Canada has gone off the deep end and is starting to pose a risk to itself and others.
Juno News: China’s embassy in Canada says the Conservative MP Michael Chong crossed a “red line”
Tokyo Rosie: "Canadians made a mistake in three elections voting for an idiot, a fool....and four times is not a charm." We are truly fucked.
Bill Tufts: Please see this video that tells to story of Canada becoming a Post National state
Matt Cart: Canada... It's A Scam
CBC News: Soaring gas prices push inflation to highest rate in 2 years
Matt Cart: Canada Pushing Canadians To The Brink..
Nick Shirley: London Erupts... Brits Want Their Country Back
Global News: Carney breaks ground on Nouveau Monde Graphite’s Matawinie Mine in Québec
Meanwhile…. many years later…
John Bolton: Premier Danielle Smith CAVED On EVERYTHING - Call A Referendum NOW!
Premiers are pacifiers:
Franco Terrazzano: The CBC takes more than $1 billion from taxpayers every year. Defund the CBC.
Aaron Gunn: How could the CBC do something like this?
Lindsay Shepherd: The CBC "prank show" deception scandal is getting so much worse.
Lindsay Shepherd: I was deceived by a CBC show
Yukon Strong: You can tell Lilley is trying to defend Canada here ...but...just...can't...lol
Juno News: Carney's private meeting with Obama and Alex Soros raises serious questions
Moose on the Loose: Carney’s Support Begins to Plummet + U.S. Breaks 86-Year Defence Pact with Canada
Society Unveiled: Trump JUST PAUSED US Military Alliance With Canada! | Carney in BIG TROUBLE!
Kirk Lubimov: Mark Carney doesn't think the US pausing of the Permanent Joint Board on Defence is a big deal.
MandatoryFunDay: The U.S. and Europe Are Starting to Pull in Different Directions
Carl Vernon: He just said the quiet part out loud
Carl Vernon: They knew it was coming
Snyder Reports: The END Of Grocery Stores | Walmart Makes Major Announcement
Promethean Updates: Trump and Xi's Secret Garden: Why London Is Panicking and Carney Is Done
Sketchocalypse and SketchMyWealth: Right Before Collapse, Everyone Pretends Everything Is Fine
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