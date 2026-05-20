Carney's Latest Fa-Fo's:

Canada is living up to our informed expectations in their attempts to fulfill that Carney Doctrine. Canadians are going to learn the lessons of cost. From hypocrisy and corruption, it’s always varying shades of ‘same same but different’ when it comes down to it.

They leave no stones unturned, including the sickest, most twisted propaganda assaults imaginable. If it can help demolish Canada and have us running into the arms of the “New World Order,” Carney’s in. This weeks developments are showing us he is determined to move as fast as he possibly can.

What’s the rush? Take your pick, CBDC’s, digital id’s, Pandemics, food crisis, affordability crisis’s, MAID (getting rid of evidence & witnesses)...

We are back in the swamp again today folks, expect shock, awe and of course... triggers

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Now to the show notes:

TruthSeeker01011: Even the U.S. is realizing Canada has gone off the deep end and is starting to pose a risk to itself and others.

Juno News: China’s embassy in Canada says the Conservative MP Michael Chong crossed a “red line”

Tokyo Rosie: "Canadians made a mistake in three elections voting for an idiot, a fool....and four times is not a charm." We are truly fucked.

Bill Tufts: Please see this video that tells to story of Canada becoming a Post National state

Matt Cart: Canada... It's A Scam

CBC News: Soaring gas prices push inflation to highest rate in 2 years

Matt Cart: Canada Pushing Canadians To The Brink..

Nick Shirley: London Erupts... Brits Want Their Country Back

Global News: Carney breaks ground on Nouveau Monde Graphite’s Matawinie Mine in Québec

Meanwhile…. many years later…

John Bolton: Premier Danielle Smith CAVED On EVERYTHING - Call A Referendum NOW!

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Premiers are pacifiers:

Franco Terrazzano: The CBC takes more than $1 billion from taxpayers every year. Defund the CBC.

Aaron Gunn: How could the CBC do something like this?

Lindsay Shepherd: The CBC "prank show" deception scandal is getting so much worse.

Lindsay Shepherd: I was deceived by a CBC show

Yukon Strong: You can tell Lilley is trying to defend Canada here ...but...just...can't...lol

Juno News: Carney's private meeting with Obama and Alex Soros raises serious questions

Moose on the Loose: Carney’s Support Begins to Plummet + U.S. Breaks 86-Year Defence Pact with Canada

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Society Unveiled: Trump JUST PAUSED US Military Alliance With Canada! | Carney in BIG TROUBLE!

Kirk Lubimov: Mark Carney doesn't think the US pausing of the Permanent Joint Board on Defence is a big deal.

MandatoryFunDay: The U.S. and Europe Are Starting to Pull in Different Directions

Carl Vernon: He just said the quiet part out loud

Carl Vernon: They knew it was coming

Snyder Reports: The END Of Grocery Stores | Walmart Makes Major Announcement

Promethean Updates: Trump and Xi's Secret Garden: Why London Is Panicking and Carney Is Done

Sketchocalypse and SketchMyWealth: Right Before Collapse, Everyone Pretends Everything Is Fine

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