Carney’s New World Order, New Reich, or Bust?

As more and more of the things we’ve been discussing over the past few years and more specifically since Beijing Mark officially came into power ( I say officially because he was pulling the strings before he was actually anointed) we can’t help but notice things.

Particularly the similarities between the old 3rd Reich and what we’ve come to know and understand for what it is, the 4th Reich.

We saw it happen real time during the Convid lockdowns, and we’re seeing it coming again. That is without even noticing the endless fascism, the ‘public private partnership’ superstructure of new world finance.

When enough folks realize the current wealth transfer (aka theft) to the coming new digital control system, the parallels to the 3rd Reich become more and more painfully obvious. But how did we get here is the same question millions of Germans asked AFTER the collapse of the 3rd Reich and utter devastation of their nation.

They were such good and loyal servants and didn’t understand, much like too many Canadians today don’t understand, even though they play the political game devoutly.

They are going to do it all again, all of it. From Scamdemics to “Prime Grifter Carney” taking full control.

The “Convid” was a training run, the fascism and next Reich are on deck, and we will unpack a lot of it tonight. We’re going to look at how Rockefeller funded the 3rd Reich, (as they still do today) . Why intelligent people turn stupid, and why Germans continued to BELIEVE in Hitler As Germany collapsed. Stupidity Is More Dangerous Than Malice:

When Justice is not served, evil will repeat itself, and that is exactly where we are.... New World Order, New Reich, or Bust.

Buckle up!

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Don’t poison your pantry, get out of the Kill Boxes!

When I say get out of the “kill box” my followers know I’m not just referring to the “Big Box Store” Cartels but also the Supply Chain Management systems owned by the same cartels. They sell you toxic waste in almost every product and very little value while being controlled by those same cartels and management systems.

If you want out too, just fill out the link at switchwithwayne.com A real person from our team will help you get to the solutions you need!

Sources:

John Bolton - The Disingenuous Gaslighting Liars Who Rule Over Us

CTV News - Newly-elected premier takes first shot at abolishing the monarchy in Quebec

Prof. Jiang Flux History - Alberta will Break-off : A New Canada (Trump's 3rd term plan) Who Really Controls Canada?:

WhatCouldGo_Ron - When did we Canadians become so smug? How Losing God Enables Technocratic Control:

The most important speech you didn’t know you needed to hear and share:

The Financial Express - Eva Vlaardingerbroek’s Stark Warning About the Future of the West

Carl Vernon - Oh sh*t

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Nicolas Hulscher - The National Cancer Institute just confirmed MULTIPLE MAJOR CANCERS EXPLODED in young Americans right after mass COVID-19 "vaccination":

What’s Up Canada - Buckle up, we told you they would do it again... Dutch lawsuit names Gates_ Pfizer and others over COVID claims:

Fiona Rose Diamond - 🚨 A SYSTEMIC LOCKDOWN ON THE TRUTH. 🚨 The massive legal case involving Bill Gates et al is being aggressively suppressed and silenced everywhere you look! Algorithms, platforms, and institutions are working overtime to bury this explosive reality from the public. They do not want you seeing this case. Break the digital blackout - share this everywhere!

Who are the real Nazi’s?

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Mark Felton Productions - Secret Fourth Reich - The Naumann Circle Plot Were they stopped, or hijacked. The British role revealed:

History Meets Finance - How Rockefeller Spent $650M on Hitler Morgan vs Rockefeller_ Why US firms stayed tied to Germany:

Psyphos - Why Intelligent People Become Stupid? | Bonhoeffer’s Theory

“Against stupidity we are defenceless” - Dietrich Bonhoeffer

Der Kommandant English - Why Did Millions of Germans Continue to BELIEVE in Hitler As Germany Collapsed? How the Strongman Myth Takes Hold:

sandraeff - The REAL Nazis

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