CCP Canada: A Carney Nightmare

Yesterday I had the opportunity to sit down with Liz Gunn, Matthew Pauly. We said a lot of the ‘quiet parts out loud’ given the week we are in, Davos week that is.

It was not just an analysis of Canada’s dangerous moves, but a warning to all other free and democratic societies. During the coming news cycles I think we will all be able to look back at this discussion and reflect upon much as we see the NWO flail and bluster… and crash and burn. I think we are witnessing the desperate and still dangerous death throes of the Globalist Cartel.

Share Wayne’s Substack

Buckle up, enjoy the ride!

To ‘salt’ the Carney show in Davos: ‘The old order is not coming back’ - CBC News

Carney’s Canada: Globalist Betrayal & China Pivot

Share Wayne’s Substack

LIVE FROM DAVOS: O’KEEFE INFILTRATES WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM IN SWITZ - O’Keefe Media Group

Carney ATTACKS Trump at WEF… What Was He Thinking? SABOTAGE? - Moose on the Loose

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- You can help keep the truth free for everyone! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- Don’t boycott, permanently defund the “Deep State.” If you are tired of poisoning your family and funding your own destruction, hit the Cabal where it hurts:

Switch With Wayne

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Connect with Wayne:

Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org

Spotify:

Rumble

Facebook

Instagram

Wimkin