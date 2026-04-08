Chinada: a Warning to The World

I wondered (then caught myself) what could possibly happen next, then immediately decide I better not challenge the universe, we’re turning Chinese plenty quick already.

There will be plenty of insanity, gaslighting, corruption and shenanigans to go around tonight, if I don’t trigger you right away just wait a moment, there is always more!

My friend Paul says “Wayne is like Alberta weather, if Wayne doesn’t trigger you wait 5 minutes.”

Buckle up there will be triggers and turbulence!

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Starting with Iran, when it comes to that I’ll listen to what this lady in Tehran says.

Franco Terrazzano - MPs just took a pay raise between $7,900 and $15,800. This was their 14th annual pay raise in a row.

Matt Cart - Canada Is LITTERALLY Falling Apart.. Huge Infrastructure Problems

Mario Zelaya - They're Not Even Hiding It Anymore

Moose on the Loose - This Is BAD… Carney Moves to HIDE Fundraiser Donors from Canadians + Unveils $64M Net Zero Centre

Tablesalt - Man who fled Venezeula for Canada sounds the alarm on what's happening in Canada:

Patrick Boyle - Canada is a Warning to the Rest of the World!

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Asmongold Clips - We have just crossed the last line..

Rise of Alberta - BREAKING: Rumours are circulating that up to 10 Conservative MPs may cross the floor to the Liberals.

Clyde Do Something - Will the USA Allow a Communist Takeover of Canada?...

Martine Carlina - With the potential of 10 more Canadian Conservative MP's looking to cross the floor we need to understand that this is all about fulfilling Canada's commitment to the United Nations and the sustainable development goals of Agenda 2030.

It’s not just a Liberal Party commitment.

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Ironclad - Inside Chinese Infiltration in Canada: Ex-Canadian Intel Warns U.S. Security at Risk - Scott McGregors book: The Mosaic Effect: How the Chinese Communist Party Started a Hybrid War in America's Backyard

Rebel News - America has been taking notes...

Cillian - BREAKING: Ireland has descended into a full-scale CIVIL WAR this evening, with anti-Government protesters seizing control of major cities across the Country, including Dublin.

Brian Lilley - Worst idea ever! Out of concern for our sovereignty due to threats real or perceived from Washington, Canadians want to protect our sovereignty by handing over foreign policy, defence policy, monetary policy and regulation of our economy to the EU government in Brussels.

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

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