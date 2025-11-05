Chinada and Other Absurdities

Outside of the predictable fare of corruption we will mix in a bunch of “other absurdities” in our orbit this week. Buckle up!

Share Wayne’s Substack

Chinada, Canadastan, WEF’s 4th Reich… whatever you see Canada as lately… it isn’t Canada. The utter insanity and endless parade of absurdities and crisis is so “wash, rinse, repeat” it’s beyond even plausible anymore.

Liberals & NDP Pass Bill C-3. 2nd-Generation Not Born in Canada Can Now Give Citizenship to Their Kids - They Just Need 1,095 Vacation Days In Canada, No Language Test & No Security Check. 115,000 People Will Receive Citizenships With No Connection To Canada

WARNING FROM 1958 (Education) - Flat Out Truth

The Horrifying Endgame of Modern PSYOPs I Preview Target Intelligence: PSYOP with Shawn Ryan - Ironclad

Toronto company Viaguard Accu-Metrics tests your DNA to give you Indian status. When DNA samples from dogs were submitted, “both results returned positive for Indigenous ancestry.”

Quality Of Life Index PLUMMETING In Canada.. - Matt Cart

Canadian Cities Are An Unliveable Hazard! - Matt Cart

A new Canada Post stamp paying tribute to Sikh Canadian soldiers was unveiled Sunday

I think most of us can’t fathom how and Why People Still Support the Liberals - Blendr News

Governments role is as “utility management.” Period. They are janitors, not lords. Their role is not philanthropy, theft, or ideological enforcement. Period. They are not Stazi. Canda is lawless, by their design. The tyranny will persist until the syndicates posing as government are stopped. Period. They will never stop of their own accord. They rule through implied consent. Our silence is their consent. It’s time for a coast to coast worker revolt, all walks of life, service, every adult available needs to shut this country down until arrests are made. Starting at the top. All who have engaged in crimes. Period. It’s up to the people. Period. But they are disconnected from reality, all of them. All of this is reality. Also a reality is that we will perish if we don’t.

LILLEY UNLEASHED: Canadian unity faces moment of truth - Toronto Sun

Get f**ked - Carl Vernon Talks

Share Wayne’s Substack

A shocking new low in surreptitiously modifying our food supply: Canada quietly clears cloned meat from cattle and swine to be sold as of November 2025. - Joan Crockatt

Health Canada to Allow Cloned Meat Sales with No Labelling, Leaving Consumers in the Dark Meat from cloned cattle and pigs can be sold without special labelling, treating it the same as conventionally bred meat. - Blendr News

Matt Cart may have spoken too soon in the earlier clip. B.C. Premier IN SHOCK After Surrey Housing Market CRASHES 40% - Real Estate Watch Canada and REXposed News

Canada’s Forgotten Seniors — The Tragic Reality No One Talks About - Society Unveiled

The Government’s “protect the kids” narrative to justify the Online Harms Act is making a comeback, after a Liberal appointed judge spiked mandatory minimums for child predators. - Wiretap Media

Keep sex offenders off the streets! Victims want action, not excuses - Canada Info

No wonder the rest of the country was radical noise free for a minute

The Harsh Truth: Canada Needs a Political Wake-Up Call - Society Unveiled

Carney says China doesn't grasp the level of concern over foreign interference - The Canadian Press

China Today - The West Tomorrow - David Icke

“Overrun”: Washington’s Grim Verdict on Canada’s CCP Infiltration Crisis - The Bureau - Sam Cooper

Douglas Murray: "We Have Never Seen Anything Like This Before - Point of View

It seems women require expert male guidance in reading sacred texts. I can easily understand why so many Western feminists support this type of pedagogic instruction, offered by the “religion of peace.” - Dinesh D’Souza

Share Wayne’s Substack

Resurfaced Video of Christopher Hitchens’s Dark Prediction Just Went Viral - The Rubin Report

Glenn Beck: "What's Happening Now in the Muslim World Should TERRIFY Every American - Rabbi Pinchas Taylor

Why 'MODERATE ISLAM' Is a MYTH – How the West Is DELUDING Itself | Raymond Ibrahim - Winston Marshall Clips

A Message To Those Who Are Awake. - Vibesnfrequencies

The most *MIND-BLOWING* Bible fact I've ever learned - Lakepoint Church

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.

- You can help keep the truth free for everyone! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- Don’t boycott, permanently defund the “Deep State.” If you are tired of poisoning your family and funding your own destruction, hit the Cabal where it hurts:

Switch With Wayne

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Connect with Wayne:

Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org

Spotify:

Rumble

X (Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

Telegram

Wimkin

Librti