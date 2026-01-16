“Chinada” begins as Canada Ends

For all that is holy it’s time for an intervention.
Breaking News!
If you thought things were bad, buckle up... because the shit is about to hit the fan in a big big way as Carney plunges the knife into Canada on behalf of China.
It would seem we have 3 choices as Canadians, fight like your lives depend on it, get out of Canada, or learn Mandarin. It’s going to start getting really spicy folks...
It a few words - Canada is F'd - John Bolton
Five topics other than trade that could come up during Carney's China visit - Canadian Press
Carney is Prioritizing China Relationship Over the US. - Mario Zelaya
Carney Declares End of U.S. Trade Dependence, Unveils Canada’s New Economic Strategy - APT News
Warming ties paving the way for strategic partnership between Canada and China - CTV News in Beijing
PM Mark Carney meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang – January 15, 2026 - cpac
WHY Does China's Ambassador SUDDENLY Want POLICE Cooperation With Canada?? - Moose on the Loose
Quebec Premier Francois Legault has resigned - APTN News
2 Political Leaders QUIT As Carney Lands in China?? + Iran Threatens to END Trump’s LIFE - Moose on the Loose
Carney is 'deeply exposed' to China through Brookfield: Sam Cooper - Rebel News
"The Great Realignment" - How Trump RESET the Global Power Structure in ONE Year! - Glenn Beck
Neil Oliver: ‘I’m prepping for the WORST!’ - Neil Oliver
A fellow reporter doing good work for us in Canada is Odessa at Libertytalkcanada. We’ll be doing some stuff together soon so if you’re not following her… you should be. Say hello when you get there!
