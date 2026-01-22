Chinada’s New World Order

Davos & Chaos, two words that immediately fit together, they just go hand in hand.
Every year in January the swamp the inbred creatures gather for their annual reunion. The chaos just naturally follows.
We will see a lot more shenanigans in coming days but tonight we will mock, rage, laugh, shake our heads and do face palms through the good, the bad and the ugly of Davos 2026 so far.
Everything we covered tonight:
First phase of federal gun buyback program starts today - CP24
Health Canada wants to ‘nudge’ Canadians — again - Rebel news
My favourite time of the year, the Davos millionaires kicking off their annual hypocrisy campaign - Tajana Cekic
Trump Takes SHOT at Carney - Elev8 Podcast
Does Bill Gates Have DEMENTIA?! | World Economic Forum 2026 - Vox Populi
Carney’s Energetic Moment Ahead of Macron Meeting Goes Viral at Davos - APT
Trump Davos Speech | Trump's Ultimatum to NATO at Davos 2026 - Times Now
Davos Speeches and China Trade and More - CanadaPoli
Canada's finance minister defends China talks when confronted in Davos - Rebel News
Justin Trudeau Left SPEECHLESS at Davos | WEF 2026 - Vox Populi
Ezra Levant Pummels Justin Trudeau with Questions at World Economic Forum - Rebel News
'Will You Give $1bn', Canada’s PM Mark Carney Responds to Trump’s Gaza Peace Board at WEF - DRM News
I confronted Chrystia Freeland on her ethics, and she panicked! - Rebel News
“Remember That, Mark” Trump THREATENS Carney & Breaks His Silence Taking Greenland by Military Force - Moose on the Loose
Mark Carney TERRIFED After Michael Kovrig Just Throw £XPLOSIVE BOMBSHELL On China Visit - Canadian Truth
Canada in the ‘new world order’: leaving the U.S. behind? | About That - CBC News
Trump HUMILIATES Macron and OBLITERATES the WEF at Davos!!! - Dr Steve Turley
Davos SILENCED: The 3 Words That Terrified the Global Elite - Promethean Updates
Psychology of People Who Have Gone Through Too Much - Psychology Simplified
