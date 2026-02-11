it’s not incompetence, and it can only get worse until people figure it out. It is all choreographed chaos. The results are as designed, choreographed, and produce just like any stage show or theatre in any hall.

The difference is when you watch it in the theatre, you go home and decide if it was entertaining or not. The theatre they produce as governance over us destroys people, families and nations. It costs lives. The painful part is knowing that what Canadians don’t know, can and will destroy them... and feeling helpless to stop it and angry at those who make sure we can’t reach others and spend endless efforts to silence us.

There will be a little “told you so,” a lot of “Fake and Ghey,” a lot of corruption (of course), some elections (told you so) and election frauds, more corruption, more fakery, a call to action, a dodged bullet?, a tiny bit more corruption, and then a lot more corruption with scamdemics Gates and Epstein and Carney??? And maybe the most disturbing of all, has the next “scamdemic” been launched?

The good news is... it’s all fake and ghey, Chase Hughes will tell us we’re all living inside a prediction and we’ll hear about why stupidity is more dangerous than evil.

It’s ok to indulge in your calming bevies tonight, I’ll drive but buckle up, it’s another bumpy ride!

Everything we covered:

I called it a month ago, Ford & Carney discuss calling an election - Globe & Mail

LILLEY UNLEASHED: Ford encourages Carney for spring election, how will Alberta react? - Toronto Sun

Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi, who once mocked ivermectin as anti-science “quackery,” is now reportedly using the controversial drug. - Juno News

the “Canadian Visa King.” Flexing how many people he gets visas to Canada. - Real Talk Politks

because that's what Canadians are 'dying' for… Ottawa's 'voluntary' Digital ID system climbs to $6.64 billion - Western standard

In November 2025, Dairy Farmers of Ontario dumped 4.9% of milk, according to Milk Producer magazine. - That’s roughly 10.2 million litres of milk — about $18M in retail value for the month - The Food Professor

Incidentally, today a 1/2 litre of half and half coffee cream is now $7 here, while Ukraine gets a few billion more $$$ from Canada....

Canadians Going Into Debt Just To BUY FOOD - Matt Cart

Is Canada's Pension In Danger? - Hillier Investigates

After you struggling? The Liberal Government understands. They already agreed to give themselves a 4.2% raise on April 1, 2026 - The Real Mr Bench

U.S. House Judiciary Committee confirm that the EU interfered in 8 European elections. - Mario Nawfal

Allegations of deep Chinese interference in key Canadian institutions, including elections, - Frontier Centre

Nothing in China Is Real— It’s Fake From Top to Bottom. From Baby Formula to GDP: How China Learned to Fake Reality. - Ken Cao-The China Crash Chronicle

Carney scraps Trudeau’s antisemitism and Islamophobia czars - Globe Politics

In the United Kingdom, the Online Safety Act has expanded government control over online content, Documents released by the U.S. Congress show that the European Union has been actively pressuring platforms to censor online speech. Canadians should take notice. Similar proposals have been introduced here at home. - Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms

In NZ Goff says says they should follow Canada's Carney amid global ruptures,

What Canadians don't know, will destroy them. - What’s Up Canada?

Bill C-9: Permission To Commit Atrocities Wayne · Feb 9 Bill C-9 is far worse than most know. This is the one Bill that opens up the gateway to Liberal oblivion. If allowed to pass it will give unobstructed, unchecked authority. Read full story

Canadian PATRIOT Delivers EXLOSIVE Message To Take Down Mark Carney's DARK PLAN - The Dan Freeman Show

"They're Hiding In Plain Sight..." | Whitney Webb - Investigative Insights TV

Ian Carroll: “How did we let Bill Gates be in charge of the medical decisions of our entire nation?” - Thomas Sowell Quotes

Dr. David Martin: It’s NOT a health organization. I’s a VACCINE PROFITEERING CARTEL controlled by Rockefeller. - karma

Why Was Epstein Tracking Carney? - Fight for Canada

'The sprinter of viruses': Why norovirus stopped the Canada-Finland Olympics hockey game - The Canadian Press

In December 2025, the World Health Organization quietly coordinated a large-scale pandemic simulation across the Western Pacific region. The exercise, known as IHR Exercise CRYSTAL, involved 31 countries and areas and was framed by WHO itself as “getting ready for the next pandemic.” - Sudden and Unexpected

WHO Just Ran A Simulation For The “Next Pandemic.” 31 Governments Took Part.

The World Health Organization just activated 38 secret vaccine tracking codes worldwide - Rebel News

You're Living Inside a Prediction - Chase hughes

Why Stupidity Is More Dangerous Than Evil – And the Left Proves It Every Day - Conservative Resurgence

These 3 banned books solved 3 real problems in my life - ringofgrim

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

