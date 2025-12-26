Christmas Eve Special 2025

A full five plus hour seasonal sensory spectrum “mix & mash” up of beautiful moments, inspiring clips, a few Christmas carols old and new, dozens of uplifting messages, family fun, some ‘fun facts’, several tear jerking short stories, the best seasonal commercials, some of the funniest viral ‘fail’ videos and even some vintage comedy clips.
Nothing but heartwarming goodness!
It’s time to reflect on the “reasons for the season” and forget about the worlds chaos for a day or two,
My Christmas wish is peace and good will for all men. Who is the one to start Peace? Can we remember we are all human for a day?
So tonight and tomorrow is a small gift I can give back, and maybe fill up on a little hope for us all
I wish you a Merry Christmas with all the blessings of today and for all tomorrows.
Stay mighty! - Wayne
From the bottom of my heart I wish you all a Merry Christmas!
Sources, resources and links:
PAUL HARVEY CHRISTMAS DAY BROADCAST, 1965 - hourlynewscaster
Jonas Brothers - Like It's Christmas (Official Lyric Video) - Jonas Brothers
A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965): 15 Weird Facts You Didn’t Know - Remember When
Iconic Christmas Ads That Define the Season! - Social Samosa
THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS (1933) Disney Silly Symphony - JoBlo Animated Videos
Darlene Love - Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) (Official Audio) - Darlene Love
It's a Wonderful Life: The Lost Ending - SNL - Saturday Night Live
One of the best Christmas Commercials. Chevy really did an awesome job! - Ben Burnett
Best Christmas Commercial Ever - Micah LaCerte
Top 10 Most Heartwarming Christmas Commercials Ever Made (Will Make You Cry) - Jake's Top 10
2024 Chevrolet Christmas Holiday story, The Sanctuary Full Length - Jake Hall
Chevrolet: Mrs. Hayes - Ads of Brands
Silent Night: On the Frontline | Royal Navy Christmas Advert 2025 - Royal Navy
Ed Sheeran & Elton John - Merry Christmas [Official Video] - Ed Sheeran
Snoopy vs. Red Baron *Christmas Bells* - sabrinaxify
12 Christmas Fads Every 70s Kid STILL Remembers - Way Back Americana
A Miracle This Christmas | Heartwarming Short Tale | Inspired by Pixar - Retrostellar Studios
**Award Winning** CGI 3D Animated Short Film "Hey Deer!" by Ors Barczy - CGMeetup
1914 | Sainsbury's Ad | Christmas 2014 - Sainsbury
10 Best Heartwarming Christmas Commercials - Cool Moments
Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy with Will Ferrell & John C. Reilly (as David Bowie & Bing Crosby) - Funny Or Die
"The Letter" - Christmas Short Film by Psyop - ryan
The most devastating Christmas Advert 2024: To all those dogs past and present - thank you - YearsUK Dog Food
Time Square Billboards Taken Over by Nativity Scene // Christmas Surprise - True Millennial
All I Want for Christmas is a Day Without Bullsht - IzrailX
Paul Harvey: A Christmas Story - Alice Down the Rabbit Hole
Santa is Captured by the Russians - Foil Arms and Hog
NEW * Snoopy's Christmas - The Royal Guardsmen - Smurfstools Oldies Music Time Machine
Brenda Lee - Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree (Official Music Video) - Brenda Lee
Cliff Richard - Mistletoe and Wine (Official Music Video) - RHINO
The Ronettes - Sleigh Ride (Official Music Video) - The Ronettes
Chris Rea ~ Driving Home For Christmas (1986) - TheOldrecordclub
Tell me you’re in Canada… - Mimi
Disneyland A Christmas Fantasy Parade 2025 - Counting Steps Adventures
Best Christmas Fails of 2025! 🎄Funny Holiday Videos Caught on Camera - BRAIN TIME
Nostalgic Christmas Videos for '90s Kids - AFV Classics
Christmas at Grimmauld Place | Full Scene | Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix - Harry Potter
Christmas Is Everywhere - Music Travel Love & Friends
We All Need Christmas - Def Leopard
Christmas According to Kids - Southland Christian Church
This Irish Christmas Tradition Will Steal Your Heart: Dance, Little Wren - The Cheeky Celt
Here It Is Christmastime (From "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special") - MarvelMusicVEVO
Light in Bethlehem — Peaceful Christmas Worship Song - The Well Studio
The Huron Carol - Canadian Christmas Chant - Farya Faraji
Boney M. - Mary's Boy Child / Oh My Lord - Boney M
The BIGGEST Flashmob Ever: Carol of the Bells with 100 Musicians in Paris!! - Julien Cohen
Christmas commercials from the 1980s - Gen X jerry
Bob and Doug Sing 12 Days of Christmas - Animax Entertainment
Wayne’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I wish you a Merry Christmas with all the blessings of today and for all tomorrows.
Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne
- You can help keep the truth free for everyone! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR
- Don’t boycott, permanently defund the “Deep State.” If you are tired of poisoning your family and funding your own destruction, hit the Cabal where it hurts:
- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:
Connect with Wayne:
Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org
Spotify: