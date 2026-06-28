Clowns, Ghouls & Random Madness

There are probably few people who use more words speaking in a week than I do, but sometimes... even I run out of words. Speaking with a friend in Ireland today discussing the UK and I said It’s a race to the bottom. My friend said “it’s so long.” To which I could only respond with: Yes, it’s eternal.”

There’s too much insanity, too much corruption, too much evil, too much ignorance, greed, arrogance and ego and I have no new ways to describe it so I’m going to keep this intro short...

“Welcome to the Brave New World.”

Watch for the triggers, those little buggers are everywhere!

The receipts:

Tribal reinforcement, why likes start to feel like truth:

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JubyMB - It’s only June but I’m pretty sure this will be the best political ad of 2026.

The Webb Investigation - The Elites Are Using AI to Destroy the Human Spirit | Whitney Webb

How elites use AI to destroy the human spirit:

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AI spawning a new religion:

Cscraps - Canadians Choose 'Elbow's Down'

Matt Alexander - Conservative Party MPs are sponsoring a fundraiser boat cruise to help LGBTQS+ refugees.

Rebel News - Temporary residents received $1.35B in child benefits, docs show

Taxpayers paid $1.35B to temporary residents:

Derek Sloan - Just admit your plan to admit millions without any kind of real vetting was wrong, send them home and move on. Very easy. And then your children might be able to afford a home.

Jack Gordon - The Multiculturalism Myth...

Liza Rosen - Muslims all over Europe are freaking out after Sweden made a historic and courageous decision (more): it will no longer use the term “Islamophobia,” coined by the Muslim Brotherhood, because it is a politically manipulated concept aimed at silencing criticism of Islam…

Islam Invasion - Katie Hopkins breaks down exactly how Islamization actually works in the West.

Visegrad24 - The Canadian Muslim Public Affairs Council has released a "Combatting Islamophobia" policy handbook. Pictured alongside the launch is Heather McPherson, a Member of Parliament from Canada's left-wing New Democratic Party.



The group is calling for the introduction of "anti-Islamophobia education" into school curricula, at least $40 million in federal funding for anti-Islamophobia programs, an additional Islamophobia funding stream worth around $20 million, and initiatives designed to counter what it describes as online misinformation.



All paid for by the Canadian taxpayer.

Mario Zelaya - Incredibly disappointed.

Mario Zelaya - 🚨 MAJOR BREAKING CSIS flagged an Iranian PhD student as a national security threat in March 2023.

Dame E:

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Spencer Gatten - Liberals Just Got CAUGHT Hiding Canada's REAL Crime Numbers

Ottawa police chief, officers using databases to meet women:

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Dangerously Informed with Evie - Peter Thiel's Master Plan to Destroy the World (And Escape The Aftermath)

Billionaires Treating New Zealand as a Plan B Sanctuary:

How an eight-year-old was smuggled out in a sack of potatoes:

JP Sears - Meet Peter Thiel. Here's everything about Palantir Peter that he probably doesn't want you to know.

Leaked Secret Society, Thiel’s Closed-Door Agenda:

Palantir, CIA Roots, Government Contracts and Surveillance:

Be inspired - The BANNED Interview That Warned Us All

It takes 15-20 years to demoralize a nation:

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Six areas targeted for subversion - Bezmenov’s warning:

Answers in Genesis Canada - The West’s Moral Collapse Isn’t Caused by What You Think

ARC - “Ordinary people must speak the truth!” – Rick Ekstein’s standing ovation speech at ARC 2026

How an eight-year-old was smuggled out in a sack of potatoes:

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