Comedy, Crime & Christmas in Canada

As we hit the tail end of the news cycles before Christmas we will get a slightly smaller serving of the usual, unsustainable corruption and crime, a smattering of the political comedy show that is Canada. Then some Christmas messages that get to the “heart” of things, because we should all still have one. Right?

I led off with a quick plug for my upcoming holiday shows, I’ll be around for the holidays with some soul food for everyone.

Now it’s on to the pre Christmas comedy and crime show we call Canada.

First a strangely foreboding satirical look ahead to ‘future Canada.’ An Interview with a regretful Carney voter, 10 years in the future... - The Army of Great Men

Before we get to the good for the soul stuff we have to swim through some of the propaganda, the new bioweapon assault program, gaslighting, and the question every Canadian has to be asking themselves, and what the consequences could be… “How corrupt is Canada???”

After that we shift gears and get into some “Christmas” spirit!

Buckle up!

Welland Ont Siege Updates:

24-hour standoff in Welland concludes with arrest, shelter in place lifted - CHCH News

24+ Hour Armed Standoff in Welland After Female Officer Shot by Alleged Trans Identifying Male - The Grimbsy Independent Network

Media Mercenary Lockstep fear programming barrage is officially underway!

This H3N2 flu strain is spreading ‘rapidly’ in Canada. Why subclade K is hitting hard - Global News

Influenza cases on the rise as hospitalizations expected to surge - CityNews

Officials call for vaccinations as flu cases surge | CTV News Edmonton at Six for Dec. 19, 2025 - CTV News

As usual, because Neil us always directly over the target: Neil Oliver: ‘…I’m SICK of their LIES!’

So the trauma inducing question, How Corrupt is Canada?

I have to declare before you see the next analysis that someone needs to educate or seriously update the creator of this commentary: How Corrupt is Canada? - TrappUniversity

Why is a critical question, not conspiracy because Carney KEEPS Showing Up In Epstein Files - Fight for Canada

In testimony from Michael Cooper, MP: You Won't Believe What's Happening in Canada (Under Carney's Watch)

“Why can’t you have nice things?” Why Canada’s Middle Class is Facing a ‘Perfect Storm’ - Leaders on the Frontier | Merit TV Canada

In this, our current exact moment in time, CANADIANS ARE SUFFERING FROM A DECADE OF MASSIVE CRIME! - Canadian Political Watch

What you just watched can be (again) foreboding and even disturbing in this “satire” from one of the best in the business: FBI Infiltrates Extremist Christian Group - The Babylon Bee

Belgian farmers sprayed manure at riot police during Brussels protests over EU agriculture laws. Protesting Farmers - Global Dossier

CHRISTMAS IS CANCELLED For nearly half of Canadians This Year. - Matt Cart

But the life and death question is… how do the enemy of logic, reason, morals, and ethics, the dystopian “elbows Up” NPC crowd see this critical moment in time???

Nothing could portray their mindset better than this “animation” Operation: SORRY, NOT SORRY, EH! 🇨🇦 The Beaver Army Rises! A Canadian Musical - Matthew Thomas Gillespie

Now for the promised seasonal soul food! First up is The Amazing History of Christmas | 5-Minute Videos | PragerU

This song you hear next will hit you in the feelers, Who starts peace? (do we all ponder five words, “if not me then who?”)

For a Night, We Were Human | The Christmas Truce Music Video - Glenn Beck

Now, It’s time. Reclaim Christmas - Blendr News

Christmas Stays Christmas - An EPIC Patriotic Christian Battle Cry - Will YOU Let Them Take It Away? - Patriots United

What does “Taking Back Christmas look like? We get a behind the scenes look at What Happens Inside the White House on Christmas - Beyond Facts

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

