On Monday at 4:00 Pm Pacific - 5:00 Pm Mtn - 6:00 Pm Central - 7:00 Pm Est

You get to meet the team creating resources like no others, they have been rounding up FOIA (Freedom of Information Access) requests (& results) from around the country to create a unique opportunity for all. Raw Facts and truth. Full access and assistance programs to fight back against the abuses of power and corruption. You will find this will be a crime fighting asset like none other! Get to the Freedom of Information Library yes, but wait there is more, this isn’t all they do. Tune in to get armed with even more facts and learn about several other initiatives!

On Thursday: 4:00 Pm Pacific - 5:00 Pm Mtn - 6:00 Pm Central - 7:00 Pm Est

We have 2 former Edmonton Police Service (EPS) Officers who are no longer serving the service, but former Staff Sgt Rick Abbott and Natasha Gonek are still serving the people. These two former officers are the kind of folks Canada needs. They are taking the risks by continuing to investigate and get hard answers in order to continue to serve the good people honourably and ethically.

Get the results of their investigation first hand:

Analysis Report, Executive Summary & FOIP February 2024.

Final Analysis Report And Appendices N 20.6MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Executive Summary With Appendices N 20.6MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The outrage against Police is growing dangerously, understanding where to accurately express that outrage is critical. No one wants to live in anarchy any more than in a tyranny, this is a must watch for all who need to understand there are still good cops out there, we can help them help us, and now is the time to do exactly that!

Every Friday: 4:00 Pm Pacific - 5:00 Pm Mtn - 6:00 Pm Central - 7:00 Pm Est

It’s Bankers, Bandits, Bullion & Buck$ with Bryce. You wont find this anywhere else folks, tune in, bring a friend, share, subscribe! You may want to be seated down with a stiff one of choice handy for some of what you will hear covered this Friday evening. Let's do this!

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal, and that's the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals, to secure your precious metals. Contact them at: https://info.newworldpm.com/148.html

Special Event Watch Party : March 13th

Special Event: Watch Party: Decoding Evil, See the Signs

On Saturday 6:00 Pm Pacific - 7:00 Pm Mtn - 8:00 Pm Central - 9:00 Pm Est

This one won’t be “live streamed” in the usual sense, the subject matter will be disturbing. You might ask why would I do something too disturbing for Live Streaming? Believe me, both Michelle and I struggled with this but the fact remains that the parallels to what we are enduring today… are even more disturbing than keeping your eyes open to watch this with us. People need to understand these dangerous parallels in order to avoid getting destroyed by them, we hope to arm all who attend and engage with us. We will be hosting this in a new and unique format you wont have seen before so stay tuned on how to attend and take part!

About Wayne:

