CANADA WIDE – Across the country informed Canadians are reaching out to their

Members of Parliament to teach them why two votes scheduled to take place at the

77th World Health Assembly Geneva three weeks from now need to be deferred.

The World Health Organization holds annual meetings in Geneva. Their own policies

require them to provide final copies of documents to be voted on at least four months

prior to the vote. The new WHO Pandemic Treaty was first suggested in 2021 but took

until now to fully develop and is still not complete. The second document is a series of

amendments to the 2005 International Health Regulations (IHR). Voting copies for both were only recently released, giving analysts in member nations only a month to examine the current draft (which is not yet a final one.)

There are many additional reasons concerned citizens believe while the World Health

Assembly can go ahead, the two votes - one on the Pandemic Treaty and one on the

IHR - should be deferred until another meeting at a minimum four months after the final voting drafts are made available. Until now, there has been very little serious and

balanced coverage in mainstream media. That is now beginning to change. Journalists

in the UK for example are starting to become aware of the serious implications of this

treaty on nations the world over. (Please see: https://merylnass.substack.com/p/who-

treaties-get-another-gut-punch)

VIOLATIONS OF BIOWEAPONS AGREEMENTS

The Pandemic Treaty contains articles which directly violate the 1972 Biological

Weapons Convention, the 2004 Security Council Resolution 1540 and 'customary

international law’ around bioweapons. That is another reason concerned citizens in

Canada, the USA, Great Britain and many other nations among the 196 member states

are pushing to have the voting deferred. Those who drafted the treaty envision the

establishment of a global network of “ biohubs” where pathogen samples collected

throughout the world (often from the surveillance of sewage systems in cities whose

residents are quarantined due to a circulating illness) are to be analyzed and genetically sequenced. These sequences are then to be shared via the WHO’s network with pharmaceutical companies who would then use the code to update their mRNA

platforms and quickly develop new vaccines to unleash upon the planet with minimal

safety and efficacy testing. The WHO terms open up the possibility of communication

networks being hacked and pathogen sequences being used for gain of function

research in the hands of rogue actors. According to leading biowarfare and anthrax

expert, US Dr. Meryl Nass, this opens the door to many more - not fewer - pandemics

being declared. (For details, please see the presentations by bioweapons expert Dr.

Meryl Nass at this conference in Italy https://cmsindipendente.it/.)

EQUITY ONLY A WORD - NOT A COMMITMENT

Another concern being raised is the irony that while the WHO declares inclusion and

equity as paramount values, the decision makers crassly overlooked the amendments

proposed by members of the Pan-African Epidemic and Pandemic Working Group.

Developing countries seek assurances that the profits that arise from new pathogens

found in their countries and further developed into new pharmaceutical products would remain in their countries of origin and not be siphoned off to further enrich global multinational corporations situated in the developed nations. The current text

undermines equity by signing over the largest share of potential profits to Western

pharmaceutical companies instead. Concerned citizens are informing governments that to support EQUITY is to NOT vote for the current draft of the Pandemic Treaty.

NO HONEST REVIEW OF COVID ERRORS

There is next to no focus in the two documents on the lessons learned these past four

years around pandemic prevention using early cheap off patent antiviral medications for prevention and treatment of illness. Neither is there a focus on using safe and simple means such as widespread Vitamin D supplementation to strengthen the body’s immune system. Scientists at the WHO would have had sufficient time these past few years to note the data around Vitamin D (dosed at levels higher than customary for osteo issues) dosed high enough to impact the respiratory system’s natural resistance, particular in populations that spend most of their days indoors, such as elderly care home residents, school children, office employees, prison inmates and more. Despite the published science around simple preventative measures, the BigPharma backed WHO documentation maintains a single-minded focus on vaccines and newer expensive drugs modelled essentially on their older off patent and off label predecessors. Additionally, the WHO made no attempt to run a dispassionate and independent inquiry into the actual impacts of its pandemic recommendations, such as the National Citizens Inquiry which crossed Canada for over 21 sessions involving all manner of expert and lay witnesses. Neither are there references to recommendations by independent commissions to be kept in mind for future pandemics. (https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/mini-reports/)

DERISION not COVERAGE at the CBC

Conservative MP from Haldimand-Norfolk, Dr. Leslyn Lewis, has so far presented two

petitions signed by 20,000 and 90,000 Canadians respectively. Dr. Lewis, who has a

doctoral degree in law, also has a strong background in environmental studies and

business, and has long been following the arduous and confusing legalese involved in

WHO treaty negotiations. Meanwhile some of her colleagues in the House of Commons, and various journalists, including at the government funded Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) have insinuated that Dr. Lewis is peddling conspiracy theories and that “her claims are so far from the truth that it's actually hard to know where to begin”. Very notable, is the total lack of coverage of the IHR and the WHO’s impending passage of the proposed amendments to them on the CBC as seen in this search done on May 4, 2024.

Until recently, all coverage of what the passage of the much awaited Pandemic treaty

would mean for the global population was purely speculation. As such, concerns ranged from the apocalyptical (“Oh NO, the WHO proposes a ONE WORLD GOVERNMENT!!”) to the lackadaisical (“No worries, be happy, it’s all good!”). Now journalists and politicians have no excuses - the documents are ready for close inspection. (Disclaimer - the WHO Is STILL working on them, there are still various TBD sections that Ms. Harmston or her delegate is going to be expected to give her OK to - but you can see the April Bureau text here - along with Dr. Nass’ highlights of wording that remains problematic. https://merylnass.substack.com/p/the-attempts-to-impose-control-over (Scroll down to the PDF versions of the April 2024 Bureau text of the amended IHR & Draft Pandemic Treaty.)

OLD POWERS TO COMPEL VACCINATION BEING EXPANDED

Here Dr. Meryl Nass explains how the Pandemic Preparedness/Biosecurity Agenda

gained momentum already in 2009. https://merylnass.substack.com/p/generating-the-

national-will-to-spend. And here she includes documentation showing how “power to

compel vaccination” has been included in US legislation already in 2002.

https://merylnass.substack.com/p/the-attempts-to-impose-control-over. Readers who

find this shocking need only imagine when such powers are expanded to a global level.

LACK OF TRANSPARENCY IN CHAIN OF COMMAND

Oddly, the Standing Committee on Health (HESA) - made up of MPs from all federal

parties - has not as yet convened on the matter of how Canada’s representative should

vote at the meeting that is less than a month away. The matter of the WHO’s Pandemic

Treaty and the amendments to the International Health Regulations is not visible on the documentation from previous HESA meetings over the past year - not even simply as an information item.

Canadians have been informed that Ms. Christine Harmston, Director General, Office of International Affairs for the Health Portfolio, Public Health Agency of Canada, is the person representing Canada at the WHO under the leadership of our Health Minister, the Hon. Mark Holland, a former municipal politician and later MP for Ajax, Ontario. Holland previously served on various parliamentary committees including as vice-chair of the Public Safety and National Security Committee. Christine Harmston, who currently oversees a staff of 20 (https://www.goc411.ca/en/114945/Christine- Harmston#google_vignette) was based in Burma at the beginning her career before taking on various roles as policy analyst, manager and director within the Government of Canada. It is not clear whether and from whom Ms. Harmston and Hon. Holland receive directions as to how to cast Canada’s vote for or against the WHO Pandemic Treaty and IHR amendments on behalf of Canadians. This question has not been put to debate in Parliament despite the concerns of those Canadians who have signed a petition asking for that very action. As well, while there are numerous websites explaining the existence of a Canadian Youth Delegation the World Health Assembly, there seems to be little little information as to how large the actual Canadian Delegation is and who is actually attending.

MISSED OPPORTUNITY - FAILED RESPONSE TO PETITIONERS’ CONCERNS

The second petition with 90,000 signatures asking for the complete pull out of the

United Nations AND the World Health Organization was presented by MP Leslyn Lewis on March 22, 2024. On May 6, it received a response the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, that seems to have been written in total absence of the concerns around Canada’s participation in the World Health Organization’s soon to be world-command of future health emergencies. Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Rob Oliphant, is credited with having signed the response to the petition. https://www.ourcommons.ca/petitions/en/Petition/Details?Petition=e-4623 It is unclear who actually drafted it. The author(s) missed all references in the the text of the petition that pertained to the World Health Organization such as

• how the WHO, as a “subsidiary organization” to the UN “imposes negative

consequences on the people of Canada, far outweighing any benefits”;

• how Canada's participation in UN/WHO comprehensive “agendas” including

International Health Regulations (IHR), One Health and similar programs “are being

rapidly implemented, absent the awareness and consent of the People or their

elected representatives”;

• how, contrary to the positive coverage they receive in mainstream media, the UN’s

Sustainable Development Goals have “negative impacts on potentially every

aspect of life, including religious and cultural values, familial relations, education,

nutrition, child development, property rights, economic and agricultural productivity,

transportation, travel, health, informed consent, privacy and physical autonomy”;

• How “Agenda 2030 and secretly negotiated amendments to the IHR could likely

impose unacceptable, intrusive universal surveillance, violating the rights and

freedoms guaranteed in the Canadian Bill of Rights and the Charter of Rights and

Freedoms”; and

• How the “interests of UN/WHO and unelected private entities (e.g. World Economic

Forum, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation... etc., [are] diminishing the health

rights and freedom of Canadians.”

Canada needs to come to terms with the harmful effect of “Information Omission”. This is a disinformation technique that was cemented in place when Canadian mainstream media organizations, including the CBC, joined in with the surveillance and censorship capabilities of the same BigTech firms whose investment dollars make up large portions of the portfolios of BigPharma, BigMilitary, etc. etc. under the banner of corporate-led groups like the Trusted News Initiative; Truth in Journalism, and others. When those media sources most often consulted and cited by our Canadian civil service - who then inform elected officials ONLY include “ONE APPROVED PERSPECTIVE” on issues of our day, it is little wonder that even the Parliamentary Secretary and his staff are totally oblivious to “the other side of the story.” It is a tragedy when, in their ignorance of all the valid counterarguments to any issue (like WHO’s dangerous flirtation with global authoritarian measures) our decision makers walk directly down a dangerous path, as if wearing blindfolds. All journalists reading this document are reminded of the journalist and broadcaster Codes of Ethics that should compel them to present a diversity of opinions on all matters of importance. (https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/are-our-canadian-media-living-up & https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/recognizing-and-calling-out-information)

Clearly, the response to e-petition 4623 is shaped by a singular perspective only, one with a complete unawareness of the validity of the concerns

raised by the petitioners informed by sources outside of the “mainstream.”

QUESTIONING THE UNDUE INFLUENCE OF NON STATE ACTORS

It is time for Canadian journalists and decision makers to catch up to the 90,000+

Canadians who are ahead of the game in understanding what has happened to the

once lauded United Nations and its affiliate organizations including the World Health

Organizations since the expansion of the role of “not-state actors”. It appears that only

few are concerned that both the UN and the WHO no longer function independently of outsized corporate influence. Even the former Director General of the World Health

Organization, Canadian Dr. Margaret Chan lamented that due to needing to “beg” for

funding for about 80% of her budget, she has had to work with donors whose priorities

for the usage of their donations did not align with those of the WHO itself.

Up to 217 “non-state actors” potentially have on the shaping of the Pandemic Treaty

and IHR in the “informal meetings” they are able to participate in for a full month before the World Health Assembly without any oversight or the presence of written records of the meetings. Journalists who are NOT asking questions about the undue influence and potential for conflicts of interest of these non-state actors are missing out on the opportunity to provide Canadians with the needed context within which permanent changes to the governance of global health care are unfolding https://cdn.who.int/media/docs/default-source/executive-board/list-of-entities-in-official-relations-with-who---2024.pdf.

For analysis on what goes on behind the official press releases put out by the World

Health Organization itself, please see:





https://merylnass.substack.com/ (including https://merylnass.substack.com/p/how-to-

stop-the-who-now-10-tips-for written for an American audience, with applicability in

Canada.)

https://doortofreedom.org/

For deeper analysis, by former WHO research scientist David Bell:

https://brownstone.org/articles/the-who-pandemic-agreement-a-guide/

Pandemic Preparedness and the Road to American Fascism

https://econpapers.repec.org/article/blaajecsc/

v_3a82_3ay_3a2023_3ai_3a5_3ap_3a395-409.htm

For the URL of this Press Briefing and further links, visit: https://www.canadaexitwho.org/

