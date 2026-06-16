Conspiracy Confirmations - Launching Global Digital Slavery

While chaos reigns supreme, we know most of it is distractions, what’s the objective? While America fights terrorism, we fund it. While America puts America first, we put NWO first, while we seemingly do everything we can to be a hostile neighbour and anything but an ally. Mark Carney is writing cheques we can’t cash and were never consulted on. Making promises that defy logic, reason, prosperity or peace.

So where does this leave us? Confirming conspiracies.

While our societies are fighting over all things meaningless and redundant. We’re facing Digital slavery, and it’s not just ‘for China.’ The chant is “if we don’t our enemies will,” or you are a threat to national security if you object.

I don’t think most people even see it coming let alone have a knowledge base informed enough to actually take a stance.

There will be triggers, as always.

Why data centres are about control, not AI:

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Sources, resources and links:

DD Geopolitics - 🇮🇷🇺🇸 BREAKING: Iran's Mehr News Agency has released all 14 clauses of the MoU with the U.S.

JayGen X er - This is your GOAT, Mark Carney.

Brian Lilley - Have you noticed that Mark Carney changes his message depending on his audience and location.

The Financial Express - Canada's Mark Carney And Irish PM Announce Major Partnership In Dublin

Sudbury seniors terrorized as town collapses:

Ryan Gerritsen - Carney’s obsession with the EU is going to sink our economy.

Society Unveiled - Destroying WOKE MORON Klaus Kellerman! | Alberta Separation DEBATE

John Bolton - Carney Travels While Canada Burns - Supporters Fiddle (with elbows up)

Bradshaw - I wonder why Mark Carney has to make a pit stop in Switzerland before attending the G7 meeting in France??

Matt Cart - Canada Is Collapsing In Real Time

Press for Truth - Mark Carney is RELENTLESSLY Selling Canada To The NEW WORLD ORDER At The G7!!

Warning about Mark Carney and the IMF:

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How think tanks launder policy:

Station One and Chase Hughes - Congress Doesn't Write Policy — The Invisible Branch

The Delphi method, engineered expert consensus:

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Inside AI - AI buys robot and car, does exactly what experts warned.

AI admits it might engineer a malfunction to avoid shutdown:

Matthew Pauly - UN Agenda 21 will blow your mind. Watching this you will much better appreciate what UN Agenda 2030 is really doing too

Carl Vernon Talks - This is INSANE

Alex Wei - Big Tech Is Planning Something Massive, And Everyone Needs To Know...

How Big Tech Buys Permission for AI Mega-Data Centres:

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Future of Life Institute - What you'll see during the AI takeover

AI Takeover, Automation, Robot Armies, and Research by AI:

Neural Nutshell - Ex-Google X Insider: We’ve Already Lost Control Of The Collapse That Is Coming

Valerie Anne Smith: Whitney Webb - "BlackRock wants to turn EVERYTHING nature gave us—forests, rivers, entire ecosystems—into tradable Wall Street tokens on a blockchain."

Agenda 21, inventory and control of everything:

Military Summary - TOTAL WAR🔥Russia's Biggest Offensive Push of 2026⚔️ 681 Missiles & Drones Hit Ukraine

Russia’s Biggest Offensive Push, 681 Missiles and Drones:

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