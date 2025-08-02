Conspiracy Skies

They said it was a conspiracy,

the EPA admits it's real.

I 100% fully endorse and support the following statement by US Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene:

It’s time to end this dangerous & unregulated practice.

Geoengineering, cloud seeding, solar radiation management—it’s all on the table. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene just introduced the Clear Skies Act to BAN geoengineering and weather modification. She says "No more spraying chemicals in our skies."

Buckle Up!

It’s beyond controversial to me personally, it’s beyond theory, it should be ‘beyond a shadow of a doubt’ level confirmation of the most heinous catastrophe to ever be imagined possible of mortal beings.

Source : The Dimming: Exposing The Climate Engineering Cover-Up

GeoengineeringWatch-Flyer-2017

Dane Wigington is the lead researcher for GeoengineeringWatch.org, the world's most visited climate engineering website and the producer of THE DIMMING.

“Our skies are not the same, our weather is not the same, our world is not the same, climate chaos and catastrophe are now the norm. Covert climate engineering operations are wreaking havoc on already badly damaged climate systems around the world.

The ground breaking GeoengineeringWatch.org documentary "The Dimming" has reached a milestone of over 25 million views on YouTube as we enter 2025 in spite of ever more severe social media censorship. Hopefully with your help we can make many more aware of the threat posed by the ongoing climate engineering operations.

All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard.” - Dane Wigington

For more information or to support you can go to Geoengineering Watch: Geoengineering Watch

