Cookin The Books With Carney

The media mercenaries are a buzz, social media is bubbling today, Chef Carney has announced that he has achieved what Trudeau couldn’t and Harper wouldn’t. He announced that Canada met the 2% GDP spending required by Nato!

He’s a hero right? He’s getting things done! He has done what no others could for the first time in decades. What he’s not boasting about is how he cooked the books’ to do it, he’s not being honest about the recipe.

Typical I know, boast without evidence, claim without receipts, virtue signal while having no virtue to signal... it’s the ‘Canadian Cartel Program’ way, just politics right?

Of course when you tune in here you know there will be triggers...

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Tablesalt - BREAKING The Punjabi GANG who shot up a residence in Vaughn today has released a VIDEO of the crime!

Tablesalt - NEW - MONTREAL POLICE CHIEF WARNS CANADA: "WE NEED TO WAKE UP"

Mario Zelaya - BREAKING: Ford & Carney Announce More Spending

NowMedia Group - Joseph Barbuto: Canada's economic forecast – the hard landing has begun

Toronto Sun - BATRA'S BURNING QUESTIONS: Canada's immigration reform full of spending and fraud

Matthew Pauly - MEGA CRASH ALERT! 2008 was just a rehearsal.

Michael Cooper - How Liberal Insiders Got MILLIONS

Ryan Gerritsen - I still can’t get over this. A sitting Liberal MP denying that the practice of forced is happening in China.

Society Unveiled - CTV's Vassy Kapelos PUSHES BACK Against Leftist Premier's TRUMP DERANGEMENT!

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Nick Leaf - Carney pulled some sleight of hand to get the 2% spending target.

Typical Liberal bullshit. The 2% benchmark was partly achieved by moving the Canadian Coast Guard under the auspices of the Defence Department and therefore counted toward the NATO target.

The Elevate Report - Reporter Hits SOFT SPOT with Question—Carney LASHES OUT

Michael Cooper - SHOCKING Under Carney, China has MORE "diplomats" in Canada by population than ANY country in the WORLD.

The Ledrew Three Minute Interview - Canada Is Being Lied To — And the Media Is Paid to Do It

Carl Vernon - Something is happening in Europe

Mellisa - 2 weeks ago the PM of Denmark was praising Mark Carney’s Davos speech and saying SO MANY people in her Country support that speech, yeah well, she just LOST BAD and resigned yesterday. Party's weakest election showing since 1903

redpillbot - "We will expose your global agenda."

Tablesalt - The EU JUST voted to CRACK DOWN ON illegal migration

The Reclamare - Wow -

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The Duran - Elections France, Germany, Italy. Center collapse

The Spectator Index - BREAKING: Meta's share price is now down 7.6% today

The Canadian Press - Parents see hope in back-to-back rulings that social media providers failed to protect young users

Thomas Sowell Quotes

Camus - Helen Andrews on why universities keep sliding into wokeness:

Andy Lee - Canadian taxpayers paid $25 million to “enhance the adoption of gender-responsive and inclusive nature-based solutions for climate change adaptation in the Guinean forests of West Africa.”

National Post - Bill C-9 will only serve to add another layer of law on top of a Criminal Code that is already more than adequate, writes Beryl P. Wajsman

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Chris Ryan - I am disgusted and ashamed of every single MP who voted for this.

Bill C-9 just passed 186-137. You have killed free speech in Canada and will now criminalize the very thing that made this country free and great. The Bible. Traditional Christian belief. Open debate. You didn’t “combat hate” — you enshrined it in law. History will judge you. Canadians will remember at the ballot box. Even May voted against this!

Marty U North - Her name is Bernadette Anderson, and she drops truth bombs about First Nation chiefs, the Indian Act and a century of corruption.

Tablesalt - Rebel news obtained a copy of the LEAKED secret agreement between the Musqueam tribe and the Government of Canada

The reclamare - $17.2 Million over 2 years for podcasts Who wants to check how much cash sits in each of these Bands bank accounts? Its right here - Canadian First Nations Financial Data Here is the list of recipients - Government of Canada invests to support Indigenous stories through broadcasting

Shaughn.SGT(ret) - This is a must-watch video What happens when the laws are created to protect the government and not the citizens?

What’s Up Canada - Freedom Is Non Negotiable

Dr. heidi Klessig - According to her lawyer, Noelia Castillo Ramos cannot change her mind about undergoing euthanasia because her organs are already committed. Her lawyer highlights the hospital’s conflict of interest in this case, because Noelia’s organs are worth millions in billable charges. This graphic is from the 2025 Milliman report on transplant charges:

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