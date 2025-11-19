Credibility? Stick a Fork in It.

What do I mean? They’re all done in the credibility department. Politicians, media, law enforcement, military, intelligence, all of them are done, there is not a shred of credibility currency left among them, not even if you combined them all.

What you’ll hear tonight is ANOTHER confirming discussion suggesting everything we’ve learned about them all is absolutely correct, and they are all absolutely corrupt.

Inept, ineptitude, idiotic, inadequate, incompetent… none of those terms are acceptable any longer, at least not for myself or my regular and very well informed listening community.

Share Wayne’s Substack

There has been far too much water under that bridge to accept any of those terms of excuse for what can and should be absolutely determined as corruption and accessories to the corruption. Every department, every institution, every branch of Canada’s foundational systems are corrupt, not incompetent.

Furthermore, as you will glaringly see yourself tonight… they are all tripping over each other to participate in the coverups lest they themselves be exposed.

Thanks for reading Wayne’s Substack! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Sources, resources and links:

So, top story… the “budget” passed. The truth about that is what will be the top story on a lot of podcasts tonight, mine included.

I agree with Vesper entirely. These political Rhino’s conflate optics for the pursuit of truth. They should be ignored and shunned out of politics. You can find more at @Vesperdigital

How dirty are the RCMP? Does the RCMP struggle with in either lower or senior ranks or both?

The whole world is living a lie. It’s full blown anarchy in suits.

What would be the point of culling 14.7 million people? And how would they actually do it? Expanding MAID, to escape health care costs and claim assets. It balances their budgets according to their reports. Why? A new population with far fewer democratic expectations.

Oh, but wait! There’s more! More Corruption - Trudeau, Blair & The RCMP

Our Government is complicit in purposely holding us back & keeping us from ever truly prospering.

Share

Not one of our MPs will break the fourth wall and speak directly to Canadians. It’s all a performance.

Canada, Hard Truths:



Our institutions have been subverted. Our political class is not representing their constituents. They’re implementing an agenda in line with other subverted nations.



Every bill this regime introduced, aims to consolidate the power of the federal government. If you’re still talking about controlled opposition Pierre Poilievre you’re not merely in denial you’re likely retarded. The whole enterprise is irredeemably corrupted.



This is not a black pill. This is the truth. Mark Carney is not a politician. He is a central banking WEF member. A political construct, identical to Kier Starmer in the UK, or Macron in France. They represent powerful oligarchical interests that endeavor to destroy western civilization as we’ve known it and construct a thecnocratic totalitarian hellscape.



I don’t care if that sounds sensational. Call me a conspiracy theorist, a whackjob, whatever. What I’ve said is painfully obvious. I am so sick of hearing people talking about the Dumb Libs or those Crooked Cons. We do not have Liberals or Conservatives in Canada. We have Globalists. We have to stop looking at each other and start looking up. - John-Paul Berg

Bill C-9 must not pass.

How the 1% Control Reality — They See It DIFFERENTLY

If we don’t change course in Canada… this too will be inevitable

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.

- You can help keep the truth free for everyone! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- Don’t boycott, permanently defund the “Deep State.” If you are tired of poisoning your family and funding your own destruction, hit the Cabal where it hurts:

Switch With Wayne

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Connect with Wayne:

Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org

Spotify:

Rumble

X (Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

Telegram

Wimkin

Librti