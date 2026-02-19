Crime Scene Canada

Endless are the ways our Canadian government seems to want to "end us." Tonight will be un nerving to see how intent these cartels are on unaliving people by almost any and all means... willing or not.

Shenanigans and charades keep the emotionally triggered raging about endless distractions while behind the scenes the darkness and pathocracy keeps creeping, dragging us all to a dystopian 3rd world hell no one will be able to escape from in any other way except death, state ordered or not.

I’m open to ideas, we’ll hear one from Ray Dalio on how to survive the coming civil and unrestricted wars.

You may need calming bevies during the show and showers afterwards so buckle up...

LETS GO!!!!

Everything we covered:

$1 billion for people who should be GONE - Seniors struggle to afford food - This is Canada - John Bolton

Canadian immigration officers investigating hundreds identified by extortion task force - Global News

CANADIAN INFLATION REPORT IS IN! BUT... - Angry Mortgage Podcast

With almost half of restaurants in Canada about to fail, 3rd lowest GDP growth out of 30 OECD nations & record high food inflation there is no better time to share this clip. For those who don’t understand that Canada, Australia & the UK are all collapsing the same exact way. It’s called “managed decline” - Ryan Gerritsen

LILLEY UNLEASHED: Once again a Trump rant bolsters Mark Carney with voters - Toronto Sun

What if there is more to the story? Corruption: The Real Reason Trump Won’t Allow the Gordie Howe Bridge to Open? - Media Bezirgan

LILLEY UNLEASHED: What did Jamil Jivani learn from Trump and Vance? - Toronto Sun

BREAKING: Conservative Matt Generoux Ends HISTORIC Tradition by Crossing the Floor to Liberals - Moose on the Loose

Another Floor Crosser - Can Alberta Just Leave Already? - John Bolton

Petition to fire floor-crossing MP Matt Jeneroux - Rebel News

The Cult | A Net Zero Watch Short Film - Net Zero Watch

Christine Anderson: "The Genie Is Out Of The Bottle" - Wide Awake Media

France Descends Into ANARCHY - Michael Heaver

Keir Starmer is Finished. But What Did We Learn From Mandelson/Epstein Affair? - Konstantin Kisin - Triggernometry

Klaus has a message for you - Carl Vernon Talks

President Trump EXPOSES Carney’s Plan to Sell Canada to Europe - Clyde Do Something

Canada launches its first defence industrial strategy. But the Defence Investment Agency, - Juno News

Windsor-Essex manufacturers eye cashing in on Canada's big new defence focus - Windsor Star

Hanwha eyes major Canadian defence deal - CTV News

“The Truth Is Way Worse Than I Thought” | Whitney Webb’s Terrifying Discovery - Investigative insights TV

Parents say their 26-year-old son, Kiano Vafaeian, was euthanized under Canada’s MAID program after a doctor allegedly “coached” him on qualifying. They claim they weren’t notified of his approval and learned of his death the next day.

Beyond reprehensible, morally bankrupt. Not resisting this should be inconceivable, unconscionable in any society considering itself morally correct. Any society this tolerant has achieved an evil level of compliance culture. Disturbing doesn't come close...

Meet Dr. Ellen Wiebe, the most prolific mass murderer of the last 500 years.

Wiebe is personally responsible for over 400 deaths through Canada's euthanasia program where families of victims have reported that she "coaches" vulnerable people into qualifying for medically assisted suicide. - Aesthetica

Canada's First Assisted Suic*de Without Consent? - Doctor Authorized It!? - Society Unveiled

WATCH This Doctor Laugh About Human Suffering. It's Terrifying - Matt Walsh

KORU IS THE FUNERAL HOME. THE LOCATION KIANO VAFAEIAN WAS MAIDED IN Vancouver BC. YOU CAN ME MAIDED IN A FUNERAL HOME IN BC. Listen here - Kelsi Sheren

Neil Oliver: MONSTERS in daylight! - Neil Oliver

BONUS CLIP WE DID NOT COVER: Should we all be buying Silver? Neil Oliver: A financial MELTDOWN - could this be the trigger!? - Neil Oliver

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

