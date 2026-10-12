Cross Hairs on Canada

Everything is manufactured.

Every crisis, every problem, every metric of suffering is manufactured. The who, what, where, when and why’s are the only points up for debate. The underlying lowest common denominator is the manufacturing of it all.

Last night we followed the money, tonight we unpack some the 4th Reich plans but before we get to that we will cover some ‘other’ issues plaguing our people and nations at the hands of middle managers like Beijing Mark.

They are not unique to any of the countries in turmoil, they are all connected. It’s not just the money that connects them though, it’s ideology and that is harder to see for many. Is Canada breaking up_ Shocking economy vs US states:

Last night we learned who our owners truly are, and who protects them. We will see some of their plans, and how the chaos we see as incompetence are anything but. These events are manufactured, the poly-crisis was always coming, it’s been their plan all along...

Buckle up, I think tonight might be far more triggering than most. I know that’s hard to imagine but hey, they have only one tool, deception and fear and they are desperate.

So yeah, Buckle up!

Share Wayne’s Substack

Don’t poison your pantry, get out of the Kill Boxes!

When I say get out of the “kill box” my followers know I’m not just referring to the “Big Box Store” Cartels but also the Supply Chain Management systems owned by the same cartels. They sell you toxic waste in almost every product and very little value while being controlled by those same cartels and management systems.

If you want out too, just fill out the link at switchwithwayne.com A real person from our team will help you get to the solutions you need!

Sources:

Satire Squad - 🚨 CBC caught in lies! Trump considers a BAN—and suggests LoserBook as their new home. 😂

Wfaa8 - Execution by firing squad?

Matt Cart - Canada Doesn’t Feel the Same Anymore..

Endeavour - Canada: A Liberal Potemkin Village Why people willingly believe the Potemkin image:

The Daily Signal - One Month of US-Canada Relations with Victor Davis Hanson

Benny Johnson - 🛑 Since USAID was defunded:

22 Minutes - Oh no, Mark Carney wants to be funny now!

John Bolton - Bleak - A Message To My Canadian & Albertan Friends and Family Would You Join Canada?:

Harrison Faulkner - The CBC has replaced Hockey Night in Canada with the Super 60 Cricket tournament. This is real.

John Bolton - Canada - The Beginning Of The End - Quebec Leads The Way

Moose on the Loose - Quebec Separatists Win...This Changes Everything for Carney

Share Wayne’s Substack

Jayme Knyx - A man walks a Canadian street, looks into the camera, and says he hates white people. Hates living with them. Hates speaking English. Then he thanks you for being too nice to kick him out,

PJ The Belt - Canada WON'T SURVIVE THIS BREAKUP Is Canada Breaking Apart?:

Tommy Robinson - Trump gets it.

Dominik Tarczynski - Strasbourg, 06.10.2026. The communists destroyed Europe and the rest of the world. Now it's time to destroy the communists.

Sandraeff - Traitors lead us. The Fourth Reich and manufactured crises, who’s behind it?:

Rebel News - 📚 Remembrance Day, Christmas dropped from Concordia students' handbook Student handbook urges contacting prisoners and erases holidays:

CBC News - Why thousands of high school students in France are protesting

Paul Joseph Watson - The Worst I've Ever Seen

What’s Up Canada - If these are "student riots," y'all might want to reconsider where you're getting your students from lol

Mel Gibson - France enjoying the religion of peace

Share Wayne’s Substack

What’s Up Canada - Yo, Canada... these are what your MSM is calling "student protests."

Jake Hilton - OCTOBER 7, 2023: SHE KNEW SHE WAS GOING TO DIE.

Raymond Ibrahim - The Enemy of My Enemy: Understanding the Left-Islam Alliance Revelation on Beheadings and the Quran:

Promethean Updates - IT'S OVER: IRGC Mistake Confirms Trump's Hit on the British Empire

Wikipedia - Kermit Roosevelt Jr.

Lloyds Newsletter - THEY WANT YOU GONE: Tax-Funded Paper Demands 50% Global Depopulation

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- You can help keep the truth free for everyone! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- Don’t boycott, permanently defund the “Deep State.” If you are tired of poisoning your family and funding your own destruction, hit the Cabal where it hurts:

Switch With Wayne

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Connect with Wayne:

Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org

Spotify:

Rumble

Facebook

Instagram

Wimkin

Odysee