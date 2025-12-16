Crushing Canada's Soul

Sorry folks, if sunshine, lollipops, cocoa or warm fuzzy blankets is what you’re after, the Disney channel may be your jam.
Thank a liberal or bleeding heart near you, I didn’t ask for any of this either.
There will be chaos, corruption, poverty, food lines, Islamists, hostile invasions, attacks, insanity and the slow, and some foul language while we watch the intentional, evil, torturous, crushing of our nations soul.
Sources, resources and links:
Only four countries have seen a worse decline — Jordan, Venezuela, Lebanon and Afghanistan. How did Canada’s young people become its unhappiest generation? - CTV News
Will History Judge Justin Trudeau Harshly? - The LeDrew Three Minute Interview
Liberals One Seat Shy of a Majority After Floor Crossing - Blendr News
The Standard of Living Collapse In Canada Is Accelerating. - Market Mania
The REAL Poverty Line in Canada. The truth the Liberals hid from you. - Hillier Investigates
This is TERRIFYING - Carl Vernon Talks
Carney Selling Out Canada - Blendr News
Canadian Armed Forces member has been arrested and charged after a major national security investigation - Juno News https://www.junonews.com/p/caf-member-charged-following-foreign
Canada’s trade in goods with America was worth $762bn in 2024, far more than the $86bn with China. To reduce exposure to America, Canada wants to double exports to other markets by 2035 - The Economist
China’s Influence in Canadian Elections Is Bigger Than You Think - Society Unveiled
Liberals CAUGHT Funding a PSYCHO + Carney Running Corporate PAY for ACCESS? - Moose on the Loose
CBC Tries to Spin a Political Betrayal - Society Unveiled
PROTECT CANADIAN SOVEREIGNTY - Fight for Canada
This Is What Mark Carney Really Accomplished in Parliament (It’s Bad) - Bakes on Things
Tom Marazzo - PLEASE READ and SHARE if you see it too:
For more than 20 years, Western governments told their citizens that Islamist extremism posed an existential threat. Entire generations were sent to fight the Global War on Terror. Soldiers were killed, families were broken, civil liberties were curtailed, and trillions were spent, all justified by the claim that terrorism had to be stopped over there so it would not reach us here.
Then something strange happened.
The same governments that built their legitimacy on that fear now insist that even discussing the cultural, security, or integration risks associated with mass immigration from unstable regions is immoral. Raise concerns and you are no longer a citizen asking questions, but a bigot, an extremist, or a threat yourself. In some countries, speech alone now draws police attention, while violent acts are reframed as isolated incidents or stripped of ideological context.
The irony deepens when you look at the timeline.
During the first years of Covid, terrorism all but vanished from news coverage, just as Covid seemed to erase the common cold, cancer, and every other cause of death from public discourse. Nothing had disappeared. The narrative had simply changed. Attention was redirected. Fear was reassigned.
Now, as governments pursue aggressive mass immigration policies, the public is told that questioning outcomes is unacceptable, even as the very threats once used to justify war reappear domestically. The message is clear and profoundly cynical: the danger was real when it justified foreign wars, but discussion becomes forbidden when it complicates domestic policy.
This is not tolerance. It is coercion.
And now comes the final insult.
The same political class that demands silence at home is preparing to demand sacrifice abroad. The same citizens who are told to accept social breakdown, rising crime, collapsing services, and cultural fragmentation are being told they may soon be required to fight Russia to “defend our way of life.”
What way of life, exactly?
The one being systematically dismantled by the very governments issuing the call. The one they are actively transforming into something unrecognizable through reckless policy, moral intimidation, and managed decline. They are asking people to die for values they no longer practice and for societies they are actively degrading.
This is the core hypocrisy of modern Western governance.
We were told to fight, bleed, and die to defend liberal democratic values. Now we are told those same values require silence, compliance, and obedience, while our countries are reshaped without consent and against the will of the people who built them.
A government that suppresses debate at home while demanding loyalty abroad is not defending democracy. It is consuming it.
And history is not kind to regimes that ask their people to die for a future they are busy destroying.
We are on the verge of losing EVERYTHING. - Liberal Hivemind
The exact 23 seconds where Canada was presented with an off ramp to save itself. - Tablesalt
We chose wrong.
And what do we get from todays Conservative party?
Member of Parliament for Newmarket-Aurora Sandra Cobena gaslighting. Celebrating a new Islamist center one day The sheep celebrating the wolves - and then crying with the Jewish community the next This was meant to be a celebration - Wayne Peters
How about those values Mark Carney claims are Canadian values? Anybody get the picture yet?
The Nice Attack = Muslim
The Paris Attacks = Muslims
The Shoe Bomber = Muslim
The Orlando attack = Muslim
The Beltway Snipers = Muslims
The Fort Hood Shooter = Muslim
The Underwear Bomber = Muslim
The Westminster Attack = Muslim
The 2005 Bali Bombings = Muslims
The murder of Lee Rigby = Muslims
The U.S.S. Cole Bombers = Muslims
The London Bridge Attack = Muslims
The Madrid Train Bombers = Muslims
The Charlie Hebdo Attacks = Muslims
The San Bernardino Attacks = Muslims
The Surabaya bombings = Muslims
The Minnesota Mall stabbings = Muslim
The 7/7 bombers = Muslims
The Moscow Theatre Attackers = Muslims
The Boston Marathon Bombers = Muslims
The Ankara Airport Attack = Muslims
The Manchester Arena bombing = Muslim
The Pan-Am #103 Bombers = Muslims
The Iranian Embassy Takeover = Muslims
The Air France Hijackers = Muslims
The 2002 Bali Nightclub = Muslims
The Batta Meena Attacks = Muslims
The Beirut Embassy bombers = Muslims
The Libyan U.S. Embassy Attack = Muslims
The Yazidi Massacre of 2014 = Muslims
The Beheading of French priest = Muslims
The Buenos Aires bombers = Muslims
The Israeli Olympic Team = Muslims
The Kenyan U.S Embassy = Muslims
The Khobar Towers Bombers = Muslims
The Beirut Marine bombers = Muslims
The Besian School Attackers = Muslims
The First WTC bombers = Muslims
The Beheading of Daniel Pearl = Muslims
The Achille Lauro Hijackers = Muslims
The Bombay Attackers = Muslims
The 9/11 hijackers = Muslims.
RIBAT: Islam's Blueprint to Conquer Europe - Raymond Ibrahim
Christians are persecuted in every Islamic country and it’s coming to the west
They all have a direct line from Mecca, exactly what orders do people think they are waiting for? - Wayne Peters
Sharia 101: Islamic Law is NOT compatible with Western Civilization - Goldie Ghamari
Waiting for orders they chant… like this? BREAKING: The DOJ announces they’ve arrested FOUR leftist terrorists who planned to BLOW UP targets in New York and Los Angeles - Nick Sortor
Dear Infidels: A Warning to America - Full Documentary | Prager U
Pro-Islam Student Nearly Goes UNCONSCIOUS After Discovering What Muslims Will Do To Him! - Tal Oran Clips
What Really Happened at Bondi Beach? - Paul Joseph Watson
My Most Hard Hitting Video Ever - John Bolton
To repeat John’s question, how long before Canada gets it’s date in historical infamy at the hands of radical Islam?
Society is About to BREAK - Canadian Prepper
Tucker Carlson Debates American Occupation of Canada with Matt Walsh - Canadian Loonie
30 Days in the USA… I Finally See What’s REALLY Wrong With Canada - Mat Piche
THIS Makes You Uncontrollable | David Icke - Inspired
Here We Go! Here Comes a “Silver Bomb”, New “Solid State” Battery Tech Breaks Global Silver Supply - DAHBOO77
