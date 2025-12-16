Crushing Canada's Soul

Sorry folks, if sunshine, lollipops, cocoa or warm fuzzy blankets is what you’re after, the Disney channel may be your jam.

Thank a liberal or bleeding heart near you, I didn’t ask for any of this either.

There will be chaos, corruption, poverty, food lines, Islamists, hostile invasions, attacks, insanity and the slow, and some foul language while we watch the intentional, evil, torturous, crushing of our nations soul.

Tom Marazzo - PLEASE READ and SHARE if you see it too:

For more than 20 years, Western governments told their citizens that Islamist extremism posed an existential threat. Entire generations were sent to fight the Global War on Terror. Soldiers were killed, families were broken, civil liberties were curtailed, and trillions were spent, all justified by the claim that terrorism had to be stopped over there so it would not reach us here.



Then something strange happened.



The same governments that built their legitimacy on that fear now insist that even discussing the cultural, security, or integration risks associated with mass immigration from unstable regions is immoral. Raise concerns and you are no longer a citizen asking questions, but a bigot, an extremist, or a threat yourself. In some countries, speech alone now draws police attention, while violent acts are reframed as isolated incidents or stripped of ideological context.



The irony deepens when you look at the timeline.



During the first years of Covid, terrorism all but vanished from news coverage, just as Covid seemed to erase the common cold, cancer, and every other cause of death from public discourse. Nothing had disappeared. The narrative had simply changed. Attention was redirected. Fear was reassigned.



Now, as governments pursue aggressive mass immigration policies, the public is told that questioning outcomes is unacceptable, even as the very threats once used to justify war reappear domestically. The message is clear and profoundly cynical: the danger was real when it justified foreign wars, but discussion becomes forbidden when it complicates domestic policy.



This is not tolerance. It is coercion.



And now comes the final insult.



The same political class that demands silence at home is preparing to demand sacrifice abroad. The same citizens who are told to accept social breakdown, rising crime, collapsing services, and cultural fragmentation are being told they may soon be required to fight Russia to “defend our way of life.”



What way of life, exactly?



The one being systematically dismantled by the very governments issuing the call. The one they are actively transforming into something unrecognizable through reckless policy, moral intimidation, and managed decline. They are asking people to die for values they no longer practice and for societies they are actively degrading.



This is the core hypocrisy of modern Western governance.



We were told to fight, bleed, and die to defend liberal democratic values. Now we are told those same values require silence, compliance, and obedience, while our countries are reshaped without consent and against the will of the people who built them.



A government that suppresses debate at home while demanding loyalty abroad is not defending democracy. It is consuming it.



And history is not kind to regimes that ask their people to die for a future they are busy destroying.

How about those values Mark Carney claims are Canadian values? Anybody get the picture yet?

The Nice Attack = Muslim

The Paris Attacks = Muslims

The Shoe Bomber = Muslim

The Orlando attack = Muslim

The Beltway Snipers = Muslims

The Fort Hood Shooter = Muslim

The Underwear Bomber = Muslim

The Westminster Attack = Muslim

The 2005 Bali Bombings = Muslims

The murder of Lee Rigby = Muslims

The U.S.S. Cole Bombers = Muslims

The London Bridge Attack = Muslims

The Madrid Train Bombers = Muslims

The Charlie Hebdo Attacks = Muslims

The San Bernardino Attacks = Muslims

The Surabaya bombings = Muslims

The Minnesota Mall stabbings = Muslim

The 7/7 bombers = Muslims

The Moscow Theatre Attackers = Muslims

The Boston Marathon Bombers = Muslims

The Ankara Airport Attack = Muslims

The Manchester Arena bombing = Muslim

The Pan-Am #103 Bombers = Muslims

The Iranian Embassy Takeover = Muslims

The Air France Hijackers = Muslims

The 2002 Bali Nightclub = Muslims

The Batta Meena Attacks = Muslims

The Beirut Embassy bombers = Muslims

The Libyan U.S. Embassy Attack = Muslims

The Yazidi Massacre of 2014 = Muslims

The Beheading of French priest = Muslims

The Buenos Aires bombers = Muslims

The Israeli Olympic Team = Muslims

The Kenyan U.S Embassy = Muslims

The Khobar Towers Bombers = Muslims

The Beirut Marine bombers = Muslims

The Besian School Attackers = Muslims

The First WTC bombers = Muslims

The Beheading of Daniel Pearl = Muslims

The Achille Lauro Hijackers = Muslims

The Bombay Attackers = Muslims

The 9/11 hijackers = Muslims.

Wake up.

To repeat John’s question, how long before Canada gets it’s date in historical infamy at the hands of radical Islam?

