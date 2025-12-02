Death By Corruption, Who Cares?

The majority of Canadians can’t process the truth. If they could there would be a revolution tomorrow.

The truth is, the truth would shatter their world views and they would have to do something if they admitted the truth. Just remember the Covid times. Even most Canadians that can process that truth are looking towards someone else to “fix it” for them. Vote harder baby!!!

Unfortunately it’s been established. We KNOW the system exists for the sole purpose of providing the plausibility and plausible deniability required to maintain the continuity of the crime syndicates posing as government.

Share Wayne’s Substack

Can anyone please explain to me how the Canadians who continue to imply consent to this are not the stupidest, most gullible, pathetic, arrogant or cowardly people on the planet?

Their denialism makes revolution the only inevitable conclusion simply because insanity is unsustainable.

Sources resources and links:

Merry Christmas! Charlie Brown Christmas Dance because who doesn’t like Peanuts??

Can anyone please explain to me how the Canadians who continue to imply consent to this are not the stupidest, most gullible, pathetic, arrogant or cowardly people on the planet? (Video by Robin Hillier)

A little satire: CBC Issues Warning That Danielle Smith Is ‘Dangerously Competent,’ Urges Canadians Not to Notice Alberta’s Success

Woke Ideology 101 - Blendr News

Canada Is DONE And It's Time To Pay Attention - Matt Cart

Roughly 400 units remain evacuated after fire at east Toronto apartment buildings - CP24

Border Gaps & State-Backed Fact Checkers - Blendr News

Masked thug attack Rebel News requiring stitches, Mtl Antifa tries to stop us from reporting - Rebel News

A mob of Islamists in Toronto attempt to break into a school, assaulting police officers and smashing windows. - Eyal Yakoby

Why did Health Canada quietly allow sale of cloned meat without prior notice & without labelling? - Canada Info

Share Wayne’s Substack

Liberal Bill C-2 lets police ask your doctor if they provide you services, no warrant required. - Matt Strauss This is insane, Communist/Stasi overreach. This is not a drill.

Is He speaking about Canada??? I know he’s not… BUT SURE SOUNDS LIKE IT!! So, WHAT HE SAID!! - JayGenXer

BREAKING: Giorgia Meloni has made a move to reclaim Italy’s $300B in gold reserves from the EU Central Bank Is the EU collapsing in real-time? - Inevitable West

How much did Canadians send overseas to foreign nations in 2023-2024? Total: $12.29B on 9 countries that don’t care or benefit us. - Elliot Daigneault

Here are 66 more”projects” International assistance projects funded by Global Affairs Canada

Mark Carney’s Major Projects Office is a Major Projects Mess. - Shannon Stubbs, M.P.

The youth are pissed. Listen to this kid, systematically rip the Liberals to pieces. - Mario Zelaya

$4,000,000 of your tax dollars for Lebanese ski soldier diversity accommodations? Sure, Let’s Pretend This Makes Sense - Society Unveiled

Share Wayne’s Substack

Carney’s Enviro Minister FUMBLES & BUMBLES Defending Failed Policy — CLUELESS on Basic Details - Moose on the Loose

Mark Carney's literal NUCLEAR CONFLICT OF INTEREST! - Hillier Investigates

Brookfield magically lands a $4B Ukraine reconstruction contract… right as Mark Carney commits another $4B of Canadian taxpayer money to Ukraine. - wealthmoose

Totally a coincidence, I’m sure. Just like all the other coincidences that somehow enrich Brookfield…

and a few others. Deputy Conservative leader invested in Brookfield while attacking Mark Carney for running the investment giant - Zak Vescers. At least seven Conservative MPs held stock in Liberal leader’s former company, IJF analysis finds

BOMBSHELL: Brookfield Stock Diverged From the Entire Market After Carney Took Office - Bakes on Things

Exclusive video evidence and testimonies exposing atrocities committed by Ukrainian militants against Ukrainian civilians. - MFA Russia

EXPOSED: The Ukraine Kickback Scandal That Makes Canada Look Like FOOLS - Bakes on Things

We Built This Country — So Why Do We Have No Home in It? - Canadian Rant

Canadians Are DONE. The Anger Is Real… and It’s Growing - Bakes on Things

Why No One Listens to You And How to Fix It Fast - Never Give Up

Stop Complaining and Start Resisting: Real Actions You Can Take Today - ringofgrim

Share Wayne’s Substack

We, the residents of Canada, call on Prime Minister Mark Carney and the Parliament of Canada to pass legislation to protect pre-born children by restricting late-term abortions after 20 weeks (5 months) of pregnancy.

Alberta Independence Has Company - Saskatchewan Is Leaving Too - John Bolton with Brad Williams

Alberta’s new independence ad is HOT! That video didn’t just make the case it closed the deal. Be honest: How many people are moving to Alberta after watching that? - Mark Nixon

Charlie Brown and Lucy finally got old!!! A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS REUNION - Animation Domination

Benny Johnson: Chevrolet has outdone themselves once again with their new profoundly emotional, pro-family Christmas commercial. Chills from beginning to end. This is what it’s all about. Be ready to cry.

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- You can help keep the truth free for everyone! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- Don’t boycott, permanently defund the “Deep State.” If you are tired of poisoning your family and funding your own destruction, hit the Cabal where it hurts:

Switch With Wayne

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Connect with Wayne:

Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org

Spotify:

Rumble

X (Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

Telegram

Wimkin

Librti