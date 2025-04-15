Descending into Chaos

The MS-Mercenaries have embraced over the top levels of Gaslighting and Astroturfing in their attempt to manufacture the plausibility that Mark Carney could be winning this election. They incessantly project a Carney victory as if it were a foregone conclusion… Thats corruption at worst, gaslighting abuse at best.

To many folks the word gaslighting is just a word, a word that barely holds meaning any more. A word that doesn’t accurately reflect the seriousness, or the danger, or reality of consequences on good natured people so we lead off with a few stark examples on tonights show.

If you are actually a Canadian, this should infuriate you as we see @NatashaMontreal brutally abused and arrested by police for trying to report on protests in Montreal. A shocking clip of behaviour that should be considered unacceptable behaviour by police in Canada, comparably shocking to this award winning short film on “Gaslighting” called “YOUR REALITY”

When it comes to reality, this is the best satirical political advertisement I’ve ever seen, Don’t text your ex. Sadly it’s another flavour of Gaslighting but nothing as devious as Carney inventing distractions at the expense of Trump and our relationship with America. The gaslighting Carney is engaged in is like an IQ test, reality tells us The Canadian Economy Was Screwed By The Liberals Long Before Donald Trump Showed Up

Sam Cooper has been exposing Beijing Mark adopting the CCP instruction including the CSIS reporting AI-Driven Election Interference from China, Russia, and Iran Expected. Mario breaks it down further for us: Carney is using the EXACT same election strategy that China had planned to use, according to CSIS. As we’ve seen, even Investment Banker's are WARNING what will happen if Liberals Win The Election.

Canadians seem to need to be reminded of what has happened to our country in the last 10 years. You have no loyalty whatsoever to any party. At this point the silent majority are not asking, they have accepted that Canada is Run By Criminals, For Criminals?

An open letter by Sgt. Peter Merrifield & Detective Paul McNamara to Prime Minister Carney on April 12th actually names a whole bunch of the Liberal Members under criminal suspicion. They also provide the evidence…

Prime Minister Carney Open Letter Package 14.3MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

So it’s no surprise people believe the Liberals favourite class of individuals are criminals without even knowing that they are actively campaigning in prisons! Yes, the Liberals are actively campaigning and trying to get convicted criminal votes. The fact they are actually claiming that “laws will be tougher under the Conservative government” is an all-time low and should be criminal within itself.

You can’t even make this sh*t up anymore! Believe it, there is no low, too low… for them to go, a $100 million LGBTQ "Action Plan."

The Liberals are afraid and desperate for votes, they are so desperate to fulfill their agenda that Mark Carney and the Liberals admit they will revive Trudeau's Orwellian Bill C63

They are committed to their masters, some of the same ones wielding AI like it’s the saviour of everything coming, why? Because Whoever Controls AI, Will Control The World... Let That Sink In!

They are already using every tool in their box to complete the Coup of Canada. For those who haven’t gotten the memo yet, This Is What a Digital Coup Looks Like

