Desperation, Parasites & Canada

The parasites are desperate, as the globalists lose their ability to blood-let the US of it’s wealth, they become more and more desperate to turn Canada into their host. It’s no secret how Mark Carney sees us, his doctrine of the rebranded Cloward Piven strategy leveraging of the Kalergi plan is clear to see, at least for anyone with eyes to see.
The plan remains the same, you will own nothing and be happy. Unless it seems you are Albertan, Quebecois or a “Gapper” from Saskatchewan... which seems to be the greatest concern for the parasites. In fact, it would seem the entire Cartel (political) apparatus is obsessed with it.
That means something, where there is smoke there is fire. So the questions left are, who will be happy and submit, or who will not be happy and resist, and who will resist to the bitter end, to live out their lives as free beings?
You can’t ignore politics, why engagement matters:
Buckle up for triggers, we started with
Mario Zelaya - Doctor Assessed Patient Outside Tim Horton's. Then Drove Him to Get MAID
Botched MAID delivery, doctor drove patient to facility:
Rebel News - Illegal Immigrants are getting free healthcare
Andrew Sheer - Mark Carney just voted against Private Property
Mark Carney sold you out:
cpac- EU lawmakers hold a news conference in Ottawa – May 26, 2026
Desperation, Parasites, and Canada:
Moose on the Loose - B.C. Conservative Party Nearly Implodes + CPP Invest in Chinese Tech Linked to Election Interference
What’s Up Canada - Vile, yes. Unfortunately it steals from the facts that yes, she indeed is a nazi who funded the same Nazi's we are still funding in Ukraine. Even the National Post was still reporting on this in 2019.
Market Mania - Canadian Banks BEGGED By Developers To Take More Risk. What They Said Will Shock You
Larry Fink, Where will the AI money actually come from?:
UpsideInvest - Walmart's outlook just told you what the Fed won't.
Walmart warns the consumer floor just cracked:
Matt Cart - Banks In Canada Are Devastating Canadian Lives
The Elevate Report - Top Liberal MP QUITS?!—Carney Faces New Crisis
City News - Alberta separation debate overshadows western premiers meeting
The New Canada Conversation - Are We in a Civilizational Collapse?
They Offered Me MAID, Not Answers:
A Broke Millionaire - "They" are destroying our world — Who are "They"?
How to stop the they, deny them a host:
Awakening Journey - How to Recognize People Without a Soul – Dolores Cannon Explains the 5 Traits to Watch For
Trait 3; How Soulless People Drain Your Energy:
Chase Hughes - How Cults Recruit and Program People
Wayne’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne
- You can help keep the truth free for everyone! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR
- Don’t boycott, permanently defund the “Deep State.” If you are tired of poisoning your family and funding your own destruction, hit the Cabal where it hurts:
- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:
Connect with Wayne:
Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org
Spotify: