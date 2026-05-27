Desperation, Parasites & Canada

The parasites are desperate, as the globalists lose their ability to blood-let the US of it’s wealth, they become more and more desperate to turn Canada into their host. It’s no secret how Mark Carney sees us, his doctrine of the rebranded Cloward Piven strategy leveraging of the Kalergi plan is clear to see, at least for anyone with eyes to see.

The plan remains the same, you will own nothing and be happy. Unless it seems you are Albertan, Quebecois or a “Gapper” from Saskatchewan... which seems to be the greatest concern for the parasites. In fact, it would seem the entire Cartel (political) apparatus is obsessed with it.

That means something, where there is smoke there is fire. So the questions left are, who will be happy and submit, or who will not be happy and resist, and who will resist to the bitter end, to live out their lives as free beings?

You can’t ignore politics, why engagement matters:

Buckle up for triggers, we started with

Escape The Poison Grid!

Mario Zelaya - Doctor Assessed Patient Outside Tim Horton's. Then Drove Him to Get MAID

Botched MAID delivery, doctor drove patient to facility:

Rebel News - Illegal Immigrants are getting free healthcare

Andrew Sheer - Mark Carney just voted against Private Property

Mark Carney sold you out:

cpac- EU lawmakers hold a news conference in Ottawa – May 26, 2026

Desperation, Parasites, and Canada:

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Moose on the Loose - B.C. Conservative Party Nearly Implodes + CPP Invest in Chinese Tech Linked to Election Interference

What’s Up Canada - Vile, yes. Unfortunately it steals from the facts that yes, she indeed is a nazi who funded the same Nazi's we are still funding in Ukraine. Even the National Post was still reporting on this in 2019.

Market Mania - Canadian Banks BEGGED By Developers To Take More Risk. What They Said Will Shock You

Larry Fink, Where will the AI money actually come from?:

UpsideInvest - Walmart's outlook just told you what the Fed won't.

Walmart warns the consumer floor just cracked:

Matt Cart - Banks In Canada Are Devastating Canadian Lives

The Elevate Report - Top Liberal MP QUITS?!—Carney Faces New Crisis

City News - Alberta separation debate overshadows western premiers meeting

The New Canada Conversation - Are We in a Civilizational Collapse?

They Offered Me MAID, Not Answers:

A Broke Millionaire - "They" are destroying our world — Who are "They"?

How to stop the they, deny them a host:

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Awakening Journey - How to Recognize People Without a Soul – Dolores Cannon Explains the 5 Traits to Watch For

Trait 3; How Soulless People Drain Your Energy:

Chase Hughes - How Cults Recruit and Program People

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