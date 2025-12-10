Destroying a Nation,

While a precious few are dragging their heels hard, many slow walk and even more are sleep walking through the death of our nation.

There have been warnings, many of them from many people. The warnings seem to fantastical to be believable, yet here we are...

Buckle up... from 15 steps to destroy humanity to the movies that told us it was coming there is a lot in between and that’s where we will spend the evening tonight.

Share Wayne’s Substack

Sources, resources and links:

The truth about Canada - Canadian Libertarian

Listening to an international committee today discussing the genocide and organ harvesting of the Falun Gong in China makes it crystal clear where MAID ideology and Canadas Organ transplantation expansion originates from.

It’s clear now why Trudeau ACTUALLY admired Chan’s dictatorship, and why liberals have gone full steam on every form of control measure imaginable.

Canada needs an intervention before there is no chance to organize one or there is no one left alive who can oppose them.

How to Destroy Civilization in 15 Simple Steps (If I were the Devil) - Blendr News

Canada Adopted the UN Declaration into law. Now we are losing our land - Mario Zelaya

For anyone silly enough to believe the Liberals would actually allow a pipeline to the west coast from Alberta: The Liberals are exposed …again - Michelle Ferreri

While everyone is distracted and no one is looking… - David Cheyne

Bills attacking due process and court rights. Bill S-206 — Administrative Monetary Penalties (the central pillar) enables penalties without hearings, judges, trials, or common-law protections. Bill C-63 — Online Harms Act. Undefined “harm,” digital speech penalties, CRTC enforcement authority. Bill C-27 — Digital Charter Act. Creates federal AI regulators empowered to issue compliance orders without court oversight. Bill C-52 — Beneficial Ownership Transparency. Expands federal surveillance and administrative enforcement. Bills attacking parliamentary supremacy (power shift to agencies). Bill C-26 — Critical Cyber Systems Act. Sweeping regulation by order-in-council, bypassing Parliament. Bill C-11 — Online Streaming Act. Gives the CRTC unprecedented control over content curation and digital reach. Bill C-18 — Online News Act. Allows federal regulators to determine access to, and compensation for, digital journalism. Bills attacking property rights. Bill C-234 — Agricultural Fuel Restrictions. Expands federal control over farm operations and production. Bill S-241 — Jane Goodall Act. Sweeping biosafety authority over wildlife, land, and private property. Bill C-49 — Atlantic Accord Amendments. Expands federal control over offshore land, climate restrictions, and energy development. Bills attacking freedom of speech and assembly Bill C-63 — Online Harms Act. Criminalizes undefined “harm,” empowers bureaucrats to judge speech. Bill C-261 — Misleading Communications Act. Penalties for “misleading” speech — undefined and discretionary. Bill C-70 — Foreign Interference Act. Mass surveillance powers with vague thresholds. Bill attacking religion freedom. Bill C-9 — “Harmful Conduct” Redefinition. Allows the state to regulate spiritual beliefs and pastoral work under “harm.”

The critical pattern. Different bills, different sectors and different rights being attacked. But here is the truth: Every single one of these bills depends on ONE central enforcement pillar, and that pillar is: Bill S-206 — The Administrative Penalty Switch

Share Wayne’s Substack

When Lara Logan asked Dr. Timothy V. Shindelar, Colonel USMC (Ret.) and Federal Whistleblower, how this kind of subversion happens, he said, “This is what the rear guard does.” - Lara Logan

The elite parasites have realized we are on to them, and now they are panicking. “Neil Oliver” - Dr David Cartland

It bears pointing out again that Mark Carneys wife Diana Fox Carney is the niece and generational disciple of Francis Fox Piven. WARNING: What is unfolding in Canada is not politics. It is not reform. It is a hostile takeover by global forces

Ottawa has been quietly testing a national Digital ID behind Canadians’ backs. The Department of Immigration quietly commissioned research into using digital passports as domestic ID. This was done with no debate, no consultation, and no public consent. - Blendr News

System Wide Collapse - Blendr News

Just another day where BURIED somewhere in a Liberal Bill.. Well if this doesn’t SCARE you that Gov wants this level of control. C15, Take a LISTEN

Canada Is Being DESTROYED On Purpose — How the Richest Country on Earth Chose Poverty - Selling in Hamilton

Are Unions the death of Canadian Business? - SatireSquadHQ

Looks like Ukraine will get a pipeline supported by Ottawa before Alberta - Jason Lavigne

Every day Canada becomes more unrecognizable. Every day I watch the people being divided and placing their rage on each other. The blame belongs with our political class. They don’t represent their constituents. There has been a public private partnership. They represent the interests of their oligarchical overlords. - John-Paul Berg

Share Wayne’s Substack

Only five deported in 350 B.C. extortions cases; feds won’t say who - Juno news

The Secret Money Behind Canada's New Leader! - Delania Munro

Liberals RAGE In Canadian Streets! - Society Unveiled

Freedom to Chains - Paul Harvey - Natalie Sims

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- You can help keep the truth free for everyone! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- Don’t boycott, permanently defund the “Deep State.” If you are tired of poisoning your family and funding your own destruction, hit the Cabal where it hurts:

Switch With Wayne

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Connect with Wayne:

Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org

Spotify:

Rumble

X (Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

Telegram

Wimkin

Librti



