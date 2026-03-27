Dire Days Ahead For Canada

A million signs are there, we can’t cover them all but we will cover enough to trigger anyone ... and everyone.

The good news? Soon even the most deluded people will be starting to freak out.

The intentional decline is manufactured suffering. It’s premeditated not incompetence. It’s evil not just corrupt.

It’s not getting better it’s about to get a whole lot worse and it sucks watching it play out in slow motion while t feels like the majority of our country doesn’t notice or doesn’t care.

I don’t think either is the actual case but what we see right now is what we get.

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Strap in, there will be triggers.

CTV News - What are the happiest countries in the world?

Ace of Spades - April 1, 2026 is not far away - are Canadians ready for another big slap in the face?

These people are ghouls: Ryan Gerritsen - Behold the average horrible elbows up Canadian. What our media & politicians have done to people is nothing short of criminal.

Greg Ottenbreit - You gotta be 💩 me… Read the room, Mark

Mark - Canada is no longer a serious Country.

Shaughn.SGT(ret) - I stand with CEO Michael Rousseau. Canada has bigger issues

Western Standard - Canadian commander warns 'the army we have is not the army we need'

Tablesalt - HOLY SHIT Dollarama is STRUGGLING Whats CHEAPER than the dollar stores? Starvation? Dumpster diving??

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Carl Vernon - Larry predicts things will get BAD

Tajana Cekic - WEF and UN now going after corporations to imprison us

Wide Awake Media - "The only reason why we're not yet living in a 15-minute city...

Shuv Majumdar - In a single day, the Liberals voted to keep predators on our streets, re-victimize families through endless parole hearings, keep leniency for non-citizens convicted of serious crimes, and keep catch-and-release bail for violent offenders. And tonight, they’ll ram through Bill C‑9,

Frank Caputo - Iranian TERRORISTS are HIDING in Canada. Yet...

Fight for Canada - FRAUD. OVERSTAYS. CHAOS. ALL INTENTIONAL.

Canadians for Affordable Energy - High gas prices are just the start – Canadians are about to feel more hurt

National Post -Canada still hasn't gotten a handle on immigration

Tajana Cekic - They knew, the Canadian govt knew all along

CTV News - Sask. NDP calling on government to cut grocery taxes

Bakes on Things - We’re Financing Food Production Now? Canada Has a Serious Problem

BuildCanada - 60% of Canadian mortgages⁉️

Matt Cart - Canadians Starting To Notice... It's Bad

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Market Mania - BREAKING: Inflation Is About To RIP! People Panic As Gas & Interest Rates EXPLODE!

Toronto Sun - REPEAL ONLINE STREAMING ACT: Canadians will pay more and Trump will impose new tariffs

Ryan Gerritsen - Safety Minister Gary just put out this Bill C-22 propaganda video

Society Unveiled - Pierre Poilievre HUMILIATES Mark Carney Without Even Trying (Rogan vs Jon Stewart)

The Buck You Will - THE LIBERAL GOVERNMENT IS A DYSTOPIAN NIGHTMARE UNFOLDING IN REAL TIME

Juno News - Professor Emeritus Jocelyn Downie says banning MAID for mental illness breaches Section 7 and 15 Charter rights,

Tajana Cekic - Agenda 2050 is their final goal

Promethian Updates - PANIC: Iran Folds as Trump Cuts London's Hidden Hand Over Global Oil

wastedcanadian - For everyone but Canadian students...

Tablesalt - MAJOR BREAKING - NEW DOCUMENT Now that First Nations in BC have started TAKING land title they are developing a strategy to SELL the resources to China, who has already expressed INTEREST. B.C First Nations Energy and Mining Council has released a ROADMAP to doing this.

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Marc Nixon - Liberals are giving LAND away to First Nations so they can turn around and give it away to CHINA

Moose on the Loose - Top Journalist WARNS: China TARGETING First Nations Chiefs in Canada!?

Carl Vernon - Meet the line art community Skip navigation Search Create 2 Avatar image This is TERRIFYING

John Bolton - Why CANADA Needs ALBERTA To Leave - For the GOOD of the country

Thomas Sowell Quotes - Thomas Sowell explains how a victim mindset holds people back.

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

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