Ep 101: Bankers, Bandits, Bullion and Buck$

Friday’s our resident “Metals Whisperer” Bryce from New World Precious Metals joins us and as always he will have a lot to say! You know we will talk about using Gold for wealth preservation, and of course Silver for self preservation. It’s historically sound advice.
That said there is always a lot of stuff that influences this market so we will chew on whatever flavour of insanity makes an impact and any viewer questions that pop up! Tune in, bring a friend, share, subscribe! Let’s do this!
Follow Bryce on X: https://x.com/BryceWadeBEO
Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal, and that’s the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals, to secure your precious metals. Contact them at: https://info.newworldpm.com/148.html
One Building Could Monitor the Internet:
Buckle up... there will triggers
Sources and links:
Two Dollars Investing - Latest US Treasury Move Just Revealed Where Silver’s Price Is Heading Next | Andy Schectman
Two Dollars Investing - US Government Just Confiscated Gold & Accidentally Detonated Silver’s Price | Andy Schectman & Bill
China’s Alternative Won’t Save Humanity:
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