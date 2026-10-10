Ep 109: Banker$, Bandit$, Bullion and Buck$

It’s Friday, he’s back! Our “Resident Precious Metals Whisperer” Bryce from New World Precious Metals joins us and as always he will have a lot to say! You know we will talk about using Gold for wealth preservation, and of course Silver for self preservation. It’s historically sound advice.

That said there is always a lot of stuff that influences this market so we will chew on whatever flavour of insanity makes an impact and any viewer questions that pop up! Tune in, bring a friend, share, subscribe! Let’s do this!

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AI Is Not Just Another Tool:

Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal, and that’s the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals, to secure your precious metals. Contact them at: https://info.newworldpm.com/148.html

Reserve A Spot

Buckle up!

Redacted - "It's Impossible to Repay the Debt" Peter Schiff Warns 9% Mortgages Are Coming (16:30-18:40)

Debt Is Crowding Out the Economy:

Wealth - How Structured Flow-Through Shares Create a 25% or More Profit

Why Bonds Falling Can Lift Gold:

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

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When I say get out of the “kill box” my followers know I’m not just referring to the “Big Box Store” Cartels but also the Supply Chain Management systems owned by the same cartels. They sell you toxic waste in almost every product and very little value while being controlled by those same cartels and management systems.

If you want out too, just fill out the link at switchwithwayne.com A real person from our team will help you get to the solutions you need!

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