Ep 110: Banker$, Bandit$, Bullion and Buck$

It’s Friday, he’s back! Our “Resident Precious Metals Whisperer” Bryce from New World Precious Metals joins us and as always he will have a lot to say! You know we will talk about using Gold for wealth preservation, and of course Silver for self preservation. It’s historically sound advice.

That said there is always a lot of stuff that influences this market so we will chew on whatever flavour of insanity makes an impact and any viewer questions that pop up! Tune in, bring a friend, share, subscribe! Let’s do this!

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Follow Bryce on X: https://x.com/BryceWadeBEO

Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal, and that’s the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals, to secure your precious metals. Contact them at: https://info.newworldpm.com/148.html

Buckle up... there will triggers

Gold and Silver Investing Webinar with Warren and Bryce

Tuesday, October 20 • 9 PM - 10:30 PM EDT

Reserve Your Spot!

If Purchase Isn’t Ownership, What Is?:

Show Sources:

Two Dollars Investing - TRUMP'S SILVER ENDGAME: The Buyers With Billions Are Playing A Game Stackers CAN'T! | Andy Schectman

Why Silver’s Breakout Could Accelerate:

RoadToRoota - The Future of Silver: $600 an Ounce or Industrial Metal?

The Metals Market’s Paper-and-Physical Divide:

Two Dollars Investing - "Silver COLLAPSED From 6.5% Of Gold To Just 1.5%—Now A HISTORIC Reversal Has Begun" | Michael Oliver

We didn’t get to the last thing I wanted to share with folks, a public service warning below. it’s getting spicy out there, stay frosty!

CBC News - RCMP warn of new scam involving the purchase of gold

Don’t poison your pantry, get out of the Kill Boxes!

When I say get out of the “kill box” my followers know I’m not just referring to the “Big Box Store” Cartels but also the Supply Chain Management systems owned by the same cartels. They sell you toxic waste in almost every product and very little value while being controlled by those same cartels and management systems.

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A real person from our team is waiting to help you get to the solutions you need!

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

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- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

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Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org

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