Our “Resident Precious Metals Whisperer” Bryce from New World Precious Metals joins us and as always he will have a lot to say! You know we will talk about using Gold for wealth preservation, and of course Silver for self preservation. It’s historically sound advice.

Share Wayne’s Substack

That said there is always a lot of stuff that influences this market so we will chew on whatever flavour of insanity makes an impact and any viewer questions that pop up!

Let’s do this!

What If the Dollar and Bitcoin Crash?

Follow Bryce on X: https://x.com/BryceWadeBEO

Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal, and that’s the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals, to secure your precious metals. Contact them at: https://info.newworldpm.com/148.html

Gold and Silver Investing Webinar with Warren and Bryce Reserve Your Seat!

Bald Guy Money - Gold & Silver Rotation May Be Closer Than You Think! What's Happening This Thursday

Two Dollars Investing - "If You Own Silver, STOP Scrolling—What Just Happened At These Banks Is NOT NORMAL" | Andy Schectman Why a Central Banker Is Buying Gold:

Don’t poison your pantry, get out of the Kill Boxes!

When I say get out of the “kill box” my followers know I’m not just referring to the “Big Box Store” Cartels but also the Supply Chain Management systems owned by the same cartels. They sell you toxic waste in almost every product and very little value while being controlled by those same cartels and management systems.

Switch With Wayne

A real person from our team is waiting to help get your family out of the kill box!

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- You can help keep the truth free for everyone! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- Don’t boycott, permanently defund the “Deep State.” If you are tired of poisoning your family and funding your own destruction, hit the Cabal where it hurts:

Switch With Wayne

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Connect with Wayne:

Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org

Spotify:

Rumble

Facebook

Instagram

Wimkin

Odysee