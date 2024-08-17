Playback speed
Ep 21: Bankers, Bandits, Bullion and Buck$ with Bryce

We're back with our resident "financial Whisperer" Bryce.
Wayne
Aug 17, 2024
You may want to have a calming bevy of choice handy for some of what we might cover this Friday evening. Tune in, bring a friend, share, subscribe! Let's do this!

Follow Bryce on X: https://x.com/BryceWadeBEO

#news #CanPoli #Canada #Trudeau #WhatsUpCanada #NWPM

Share Wayne's Substack

Wayne
