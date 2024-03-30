Ep 4: Bankers, Bandits, Bullion and Buck$ with Bryce
What do you do financially when all the “conspiracy theories” are coming true?
Today we talk about tools, teams, and real solutions. The biggest lie of the fraud called Canada. How can we make Trudeau pay the National debt? Tune in, it's time to #pullanIceland.
It was a big week of podcasts, all three together add up to a “Renaissance Instruction Manual.” Make sure to catch both of these amazing guests!
Wayne’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Kicking the U.N. out of Local Governments, A Step-by-Step Guide with a Canadian Visionary & Warrior
Decoding the New World Order:
If you would like a copy of Ivor’s NWO map you can find it here: NWO Map
Thank you for watching. All my content is free, if you choose a paid subscription it is critically required and I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial — is deeply appreciated. - Wayne
- Whistleblowers, news, tips or to be a guest send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.
- You can help me help Canada in many ways, you can start by subscribing on one of my platforms or support my work in several ways: buymeacoffee.com/WhatsUpC
-OR- eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org
- We don't just boycott, we defund the Cabal so if you are tired of wasting your money on toxic garbage and would rather hit the Cabal where it hurts ... we want to hear from you at: https://PatriotSwitch.com/SetMeFree
Connect with Wayne:
Our HQ: whatsupcanada.org
Substack: waynepeterswhatsupcanada.substack.com/
Looking Glass Media Coalition: https://lgm.news/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada
Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/
Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada
Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/
Gab: https://gab.com/WhatsUpCanada/