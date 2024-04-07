Ep 5: Bankers, Bandits, Bullion and Buck$ with Bryce
When all the “conspiracy theories” are coming true, we get Bryce in to dissect theory from conspiracy
Bryce loves precious metals and helping folks prepare. It's his business specifically because being awake is his superpower.
You wont find this anywhere else folks, tune in, bring a friend, share, subscribe! You may want to be seated down with a stiff one of choice handy for some of what you will hear covered this Friday evening. Let's do this!
Resources & links used in this episode:
Miro Working Board: Working Board
Activists building parallel communities: Parallel Communities
The Guardian article: Is it time to reassess the very concept of Money?
Watcher Guru: BRICS: Russia Makes Major Announcement
Watcher Guru: BRICS: China unveils Blockchain Project to End US Dollar in Trade
Globe & Mail: Canadian Dollar Weakens as BoC Survey Stays Consistent
Video: Tugboat Institute: A Peek Past the End of the World - Peter Zeihan
About Wayne:
