Share

Bryce loves precious metals and helping folks prepare. It's his business specifically because being awake is his superpower.

You wont find this anywhere else folks, tune in, bring a friend, share, subscribe! You may want to be seated down with a stiff one of choice handy for some of what you will hear covered this Friday evening. Let's do this!

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal, that's the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals, to secure your future and resources with precious metals. Contact them at: New World Precious Metals

Resources & links used in this episode:

Miro Working Board: Working Board

Activists building parallel communities: Parallel Communities

The Guardian article: Is it time to reassess the very concept of Money?

Watcher Guru: BRICS: Russia Makes Major Announcement

Watcher Guru: BRICS: China unveils Blockchain Project to End US Dollar in Trade

Globe & Mail: Canadian Dollar Weakens as BoC Survey Stays Consistent

Video: Tugboat Institute: A Peek Past the End of the World - Peter Zeihan

Thank you for reading Wayne’s Substack. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Coming up this week!

Watch for more details, maybe even subscribe it’s free!

Special Event Watch Party : March 13th

About Wayne:

Thank you for watching. All my content is free, if you choose a paid subscription it is critically required and I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial — is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- Whistleblowers, news, tips or to be a guest send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.

- You can help us help Humanity in many ways, by subscribing on one of our platforms or support our work in more critical ways: buymeacoffee.com/WhatsUpC -OR- eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org

- We don't boycott, we defund the Cabal so if you are tired of wasting your money on toxic garbage and would rather hit the Cabal where it hurts ... we want to hear from you at: https://PatriotSwitch.com/SetMeFree

Connect with us:

Our HQ: whatsupcanada.org

Substack: https://waynepeterswhatsupcanada.substack.com/

Looking Glass Media Coalition: https://lgm.news/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada

Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/

Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada

Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/

Gab: https://gab.com/WhatsUpCanada/

Locals: https://whatsupcanada.locals.com/

Share Wayne’s Substack