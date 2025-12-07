Ep 72: Bankers, Bandits, Bullion and Buck$ with Bryce

As always, knowing Gold is for wealth preservation, Silver is for self preservation is sound advice.

Gold Investors Forgot What a Bull Market Feels Like - The Jay Martin Show The second gold starts moving, people panic.

One headline… one generalist mentions silver… and suddenly everyone thinks we’re at the top. That’s not a top — that’s PTSD from 15 years of pain in the sector.



Meanwhile, I was just traveling with a group of successful entrepreneurs —

not one of them even considered gold or silver.

They’re still piling money into broad U.S. equities…

which is basically a bet on four AI companies.



This isn’t euphoria.

This is the early innings.

