Ep 74: Bankers, Bandits, Bullion and Buck$ with Bryce

As always our resident "Gold Whisperer" from New World Precious Metals is back to dispense precious information.

Each week we talk about the pressures on our country, society, people, and finances because few can explain better how knowing Gold is for wealth preservation, Silver is for self preservation better than Bryce. What he shares is always sound advice.

That said there is always a lot to cover so we will chew on whatever flavour of insanity makes an impact and whatever viewer questions that pop up!

Share Wayne’s Substack

Tune in, bring a friend, share, subscribe! Let's do this!

Sources, resources and links:

Japan Just Pulled the Trigger… (Brace for Impact) - Bravos Research

The Day Silver Was Reassigned From Commodity to State Property - Andy Schectman

If You Own SILVER, You Have Just Weeks to Prepare for What's Coming! - (Andy Schectman) The Metal Bar

THE GREAT BETRAYAL - Colonel Douglas Macgregor

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- You can help keep the truth free for everyone! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- Don’t boycott, permanently defund the “Deep State.” If you are tired of poisoning your family and funding your own destruction, hit the Cabal where it hurts:

Switch With Wayne

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Connect with Wayne:

Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org

Spotify:

Rumble

X (Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

Telegram

Wimkin

Librti