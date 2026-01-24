Wayne’s Substack

Ep 77: Bankers, Bandits, Bullion and Buck$ with Bryce

We're back with Bryce, our resident "Gold Whisperer"
Jan 24, 2026

Bryce, our “Gold & Silver Whisperer” from New World Precious Metals always has a lot to say! As usual, we will talk about Gold for wealth preservation, and Silver for self preservation being sound thinking and it’s not too late (yet).

That said there is always a lot of stuff that influences this market so we will chew on whatever flavour of insanity makes an impact and any viewer questions that pop up! Tune in, bring a friend, share, subscribe! Let’s do this!

Follow Bryce on X: https://x.com/BryceWadeBEO

Video sources:

$500 Silver by End of 2026? - GoldSilver

Silver Didn’t Crash — The Banking System Failed a Margin Test | Andy Schectman - Two Dollar Investing

Vancouver Resource Investment Conference 2026

Vancouver Investment Conference 2026

Silver and Gold Investing Webinar with Warren and Bryce

Silver & Gold with Warren & Bryce

