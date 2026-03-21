Ep 84: Bankers, Bandits, Bullion and Buck$ with Bryce

Every Friday our resident “Gold Whisperer” Bryce from New World Precious Metals joins us and as always he will have a lot to say! You know we will talk about using Gold for wealth preservation, and of course Silver for self preservation. It’s historically sound advice.

That said there is always a lot of stuff that influences this market so we will chew on whatever flavour of insanity makes an impact and any viewer questions that pop up! Tune in, bring a friend, share, subscribe! Let’s do this!

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- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal, and that’s the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals, to secure your precious metals. Contact them at: https://info.newworldpm.com/148.html

Buckle up... there will triggers

When Traders Masters Risk management

George Gammon - MORE Private Credit Funds Are Collapsing...Are The Banks Next?

US Debt Clock: https://www.usdebtclock.org

Canada Debt Clock: https://www.debtclock.ca

The Great Silver Bull: Crush Inflation and Profit as the Dollar Dies

P.S. Something came to our attention at the end of the show and neither Bryce or myself had it on our bingo cards. Did you know, in Star Trek WWIII starts in 2026? Google it

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Here is a complimentary email list of MP’s. You know what to do with it!

Canadian Mp List Amended Copy

Canadian Mp List Amended Copy 470KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

A “stop C-9 Call Script” with a video message from Kathleen just to help simplify it!

Bill C9 Phone Script To Call

Bill C9 Phone Script To Call 645KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Senator list phone number and email directory: https://sencanada.ca/en/senators/?v=tiles

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Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

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