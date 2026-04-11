Ep 86: Bankers, Bandits, Bullion and Buck$ with Bryce

Every Friday our resident “Gold Whisperer” Bryce from New World Precious Metals joins us and as always he will have a lot to share! You know we will talk about Gold for wealth preservation, and Silver for self preservation. It’s historically sound advice. The fix, buy Silver.

That said there is always a lot of stuff that influences this market so we will chew on whatever flavour of insanity makes an impact and any viewer questions that pop up! Tune in, bring a friend, share, subscribe! Let’s do this!

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- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal, and that’s the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals, to secure your precious metals. Contact them at: https://info.newworldpm.com/148.html

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Buckle up... there will triggers

Video source:

Two Dollars Investing - Silver Contracts Now Outnumber Supply 9 To 1—System Under Pressure | Andy Schectman

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

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- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

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Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org

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