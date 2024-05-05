Ep 9: Bankers, Bandits, Bullion and Buck$ with Bryce

With conspiracy theories” coming true faster than you can say boo, we get Bryce in every Friday to dissect theory from conspiracy. Being awake is his superpower not just his business.

You may want to be seated down with a stiff one of choice handy for some of what you will hear covered this Friday evening. Let's do this!

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal, and that's the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals, to secure your precious metals. Contact them at: https://info.newworldpm.com/148.html

About us:

- Whistleblowers, news, tips or to be a guest send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.

- You can help us help Canada in many ways, you can start by subscribing on one of our platforms or support our work in several ways: buymeacoffee.com/WhatsUpC -OR- eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org

- We don't boycott, we defund the Cabal so if you are tired of wasting your money on toxic garbage and would rather hit the Cabal where it hurts ... we want to hear from you at: https://PatriotSwitch.com/SetMeFree

Connect with us:

Our HQ: whatsupcanada.org

Substack:



Looking Glass Media Coalition: https://lgm.news/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada

Spotify:



Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/

Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada

Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/

Gab: https://gab.com/WhatsUpCanada/

Locals: https://whatsupcanada.locals.com/