Ep 98: Bankers, Bandits, Bullion and Buck$

Friday’s our resident “Metals Whisperer” Bryce from New World Precious Metals joins us and as always he will have a lot to say! You know we will talk about using Gold for wealth preservation, and of course Silver for self preservation. It’s historically sound advice.

That said there is always a lot of stuff that influences this market so we will chew on whatever flavour of insanity makes an impact and any viewer questions that pop up! Tune in, bring a friend, share, subscribe! Let’s do this!

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Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal, and that’s the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals, to secure your precious metals. Contact them at: https://info.newworldpm.com/?idev_id=148

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Buckle up!

Why I’m Anti-Crypto Now:

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The Metal Bar - 2 MINS AGO! Alasdair Macleod Shared Terrifying Gold & Silver Predictions For Stackers

Why Central Banks Choose Gold:

Bullion News - Gold Is Replacing The Dollar - Peter Schiff | Gold Silver Price

BRICS’ gold-backed currency plan:

If you can’t process materials, you lose:

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

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- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

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