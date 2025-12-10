Everything Is Just A Lie

The 2 things we can count on, are that “Insanity is Unsustainable,” or that we too shall end up in that ignominious graveyard of oblivion.

Buckle up!

Share Wayne’s Substack

Sources, resources and links:

Mark Carney's BEST Speech - Society Unveiled

"Everything in our world is fake." “Our food is fake. Our news is fake. Our politicians are fake. Our history is fake. Even our financial system is fake.” - Red Pill Dispenser

The Media Lies Canada Pretends Not To Notice - Bakes on Things

Orwellian Doublethink Explained - Blendr News

Dissenting voices disappearing from your feed? It might not be an accident. - Foreign Policy CAN

Liberals wanted to speech police a U.S. Congresswoman in cross-border censorship plot - Rebel News

She’s right. I feel the same. It’s propaganda being shoved down our throats. - What the fuck 8.32

50,000 Public School Teachers Told to "Queer" Outdoor Education - Blendr News

Share Wayne’s Substack

Canadian trans activists are asking for Bill C-9, The Combatting “Hate” Act, so that it will be easier to prosecute people for saying things like: men are not women; magical gender souls don’t exist, and it’s a crime to chop healthy body parts off young people. Terrifying. - Mia Hughes

Government Saving Money by Euthanizing Canadians - Blendr News

And people wonder why White Population in a MASSIVE Global Decline!

Europe is changing rapidly into a medieval continent thanks to open borders and mass immigration. Indeed, an erasure of our culture if we don’t act soon and close our borders for illegal aliens - Geert Wilders

“The 2030 Agenda is all about instituting the United Nations as the one Global Authority.” “They are obsessed with the idea that there are too many of us on this planet” - Concerned Citizen

So Who REALLY Runs the World Economic Forum? (The Truth They Hide) - Gilded Economy Secrets

Cost Of Living in Canada Forcing People To The Brink - Matt Cart

Exactly the manufactured destabilization I started warning people about in 2019 before I became the most censored podcast in Canada. Food costs are hurting struggling Canadians & it’s not going to get any better. Fortunately our Government keeps giving billions to Countries overseas to help out - Ryan Gerritsen

Peter Shurman on Canada’s Malaise and Mismanagement - Ledrew Three Minute Interview

The Truth About The "Job Growth" in Canada - Mario Zelaya

The manufactured crisis required,

to maintain the plausibility necessary,

for maintaining the continuity,

of the crime syndicates posing as governance.

Fact. Oh Canada… what have we become??? - Sassygal

If I Were the Devil by Paul Harvey - Original 1965 Broadcast - Brad Dison

Canada doesn't need a Revolution, what we need is a Counter-Revolution - Dominion Society of Canada

Share Wayne’s Substack

My keynote speech at Prairie Rising Forum

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- You can help keep the truth free for everyone! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- Don’t boycott, permanently defund the “Deep State.” If you are tired of poisoning your family and funding your own destruction, hit the Cabal where it hurts:

Switch With Wayne

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Connect with Wayne:

Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org

Spotify:

Rumble

X (Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

Telegram

Wimkin

Librti