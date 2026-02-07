Evil, Underworld Lords & Demonic Canada

Sometime people don’t even have to have faith in God to recognize evil. No one “thinks” they are evil, yet sometimes like in the case of people like Epstein you just know. You might feel it in their presence or see it in their eyes.

Other times you might not even recognize it at all. Sometimes you don’t see it because it’s all around us and how it’s seemingly spreading over the world.

Tonights show is not about faith in God or Christianity or any religions, it’s about evil people, satanic places, underworld cults, daily programming and something people don’t usually address in the conversations of true evil, corporations.

Why am I doing a show like this? Because no one else does?

There will be much to contemplate after this show, buckle up, this one won’t be for the feint of heart.

Share Wayne’s Substack

Everything we covered:

“The World Is Evil” ⚠️ - John “Shrek” McPhee - MilitaryHazards

No one thinks they're evil... - Storied Wisdom

There Is Something Evil Spreading Over The World And You Need To Know - Caspersight

Why Every Single Billionaire Is Evil - Ben Durham

Secret History #4: How Evil Triumphs - Predictive History

What You Need To Know About The ‘World’s Most Evil Company’ - Zeteo

5 Canadian Cities INFESTED With Demonic Spirits You MUST AVOID - C.S. Lewis - C.S. Lewis Legends

Share Wayne’s Substack

Demonic commercials that I can’t believe aired - Taylor Alesia

Satan was MANIFESTED at the Grammys... Reaction! - Brylan Riggs

Inside the Dark World of the Old Gods — Baal, Moloch and Asherah - Shawn Ryan Clips

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- You can help keep the truth free for everyone! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- Don’t boycott, permanently defund the “Deep State.” If you are tired of poisoning your family and funding your own destruction, hit the Cabal where it hurts:

Switch With Wayne

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Connect with Wayne:

Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org

Spotify:

Rumble

Facebook

Instagram

Wimkin

Odysee