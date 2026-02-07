Evil, Underworld Lords & Demonic Canada

Sometime people don’t even have to have faith in God to recognize evil. No one “thinks” they are evil, yet sometimes like in the case of people like Epstein you just know. You might feel it in their presence or see it in their eyes.
Other times you might not even recognize it at all. Sometimes you don’t see it because it’s all around us and how it’s seemingly spreading over the world.
Tonights show is not about faith in God or Christianity or any religions, it’s about evil people, satanic places, underworld cults, daily programming and something people don’t usually address in the conversations of true evil, corporations.
Why am I doing a show like this? Because no one else does?
There will be much to contemplate after this show, buckle up, this one won’t be for the feint of heart.
Everything we covered:
“The World Is Evil” ⚠️ - John “Shrek” McPhee - MilitaryHazards
No one thinks they're evil... - Storied Wisdom
There Is Something Evil Spreading Over The World And You Need To Know - Caspersight
Why Every Single Billionaire Is Evil - Ben Durham
Secret History #4: How Evil Triumphs - Predictive History
What You Need To Know About The ‘World’s Most Evil Company’ - Zeteo
5 Canadian Cities INFESTED With Demonic Spirits You MUST AVOID - C.S. Lewis - C.S. Lewis Legends
Demonic commercials that I can’t believe aired - Taylor Alesia
Satan was MANIFESTED at the Grammys... Reaction! - Brylan Riggs
Inside the Dark World of the Old Gods — Baal, Moloch and Asherah - Shawn Ryan Clips
Wayne’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne
- You can help keep the truth free for everyone! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR
- Don’t boycott, permanently defund the “Deep State.” If you are tired of poisoning your family and funding your own destruction, hit the Cabal where it hurts:
- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:
Connect with Wayne:
Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org
Spotify: