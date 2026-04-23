Fascism Did Not End, It Evolved

When WWII ended the world was told that we had stopped Fascism, the threat was over.... It wasn’t.

First of all, I am not obsessed with Nazi’s and unlike many who use the word I do know exactly what I’m referring to when I do use it.

When WWIII ended the world was told that we had stopped Fascism, the threat was over.... It wasn’t. It didn’t end with Salami or moustache dude. It rested, and rebranded into the agencies we know as WEF, UN, IMF, NATO, WHO etc... all the branches, all the institutions of world control. Not one among them elected to rule our nations, our economies, our affairs.

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Welcome to the implementation stage of the modern 4Th Reich. I do not say that lightly. They say those who do not remember history are doomed to repeat it.

I know I’m not the only one who see’s it but two few can articulate what they see or sense when it comes to the agendas every western nation seems to be suffering.

So, today we’re going to back to the beginning of Fascism and we’re going to work our way up to the modern version it has evolved into, the UN/WEF 4Th Reich.

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Trigger Warnings as always are in effect.

Prager U - Did you know that fascism is actually a left-wing ideology? Dinesh Dsouza explains

YAFTV - Reagan: If Fascism Comes To America, It Will Come In The Name of Liberalism

Michael Mezz - How liberalism paves the way for fascism (Jason Hickel)

The Sovereign Sphere - Pierre Trudeau, the Club of Rome & the 50-Year Plan to Destroy Canada

5DME81 - 💥HERE IT IS💥 THE EMERGENCIES ACT WAS BASED ON CBC ARTICLES WHICH is Government funded.

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Children’s Health Defense - 🚨 “They’re literally using AI to control how people think by controlling what information they have access to.”

Tablesalt - BOMBSHELL: Retired editor-in-chief of the Calgary Herald blows the whistle on Canadian media. "they are no longer independent. They are dependent on government subsidies" … "the era of independent media is over"

Mario Zelaya - 🚨 Look at this - Do you see it? CTV News is now filming TikTok style “influencer content”.

Johnny Harris - Is Fascism Back?

Big Think - The 10 tactics of fascism | Jason Stanley

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Weird History - What Life Was Like In Fascist Italy

The Carney Files - 🚨 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗣𝗢𝗣𝗘 𝗜𝗦 𝗪𝗔𝗥𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗪𝗢𝗥𝗟𝗗 𝗔𝗕𝗢𝗨𝗧 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗘𝗟𝗜𝗧𝗘 𝗚𝗟𝗢𝗕𝗔𝗟𝗜𝗦𝗧 𝗔𝗚𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗔 He didn't name Carney. He didn't have to.

Redacted - The SECRET Bilderberg Group founded by a Nazi maps out the future of warfare, global AI, and Russia.

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Then & Now - The Fascist Ideal: What if Fascists Won?

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