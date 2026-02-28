Fighting 4 Justice in Brampton - TIME SENSITIVE:

A corrupted regulating agency stole everything from Melissa Dore . A single mother of 3 had her career, livelihood, credentials, reputation, home, car and everything else taken from her for doing what was right, not what was easy.

Monday at 10 am EST in Brampton Superior Court of Justice at 7755 Hurontario St she gets her day in a real court, the implications could be precedent setting.

This is one the public needs to bear witness too, the public needs to fill the courtroom on this one.

In a time where people complied to an over reaching medical community armed with biological weapons trained upon innocent and unsuspecting societies... she dared to not even object but to help people. It was her job, her profession, her duty...

The problem Melissa has is her lack of public awareness. She has no social media, no following, no support, no funding drives, in fact almost ZERO media coverage of her story, fight, her situation or her case whatsoever. Her life was busy serving life not building social media “cred” and now there is a case being heard on Monday the “regime in power” (who ought not be). If you are able to attend and bear witness to accountability or to coverup it’s going to matter. I’m going to try to be there myself.

Connect with Melissa:

Youtube: Empress D

Substack: Melissa Dore

Email: melissadore99@gmail.com

Connect with Wayne:

Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org

Spotify:

Rumble

Facebook

Instagram

Wimkin

Odysee