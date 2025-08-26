Flashback 10/27/2020 with Rich Higgins, Author of Best Selling book “The Memo”

This interview contributed to my permanent ban on YouTube.

Share Wayne’s Substack

That memo cost that patriot his career, possibly his life. In an upside down world this mans truth and honour cost him his job. A statement like that would have sounded absurd just a few years ago. Now he has a book out and we can all learn the truth. You may wish you hadn’t when you do hear it but you can’t fight back without knowing the facts.

Richard Higgins spent 20 years combating terrorism and is an expert on the nexus between theological doctrines and information age unconventional warfare. Rich Higgins served on the National Security Council in the Trump Administration as the Director for Strategic Planning. He was removed in 2017 after warning of a deep state coup to remove the President. These days it rings with truth as the Swamp of American politics slowly gets drained

He was right on everything. We recorded this on October 27th, 2020. He was right on Benghazi too: TRUTH about the Benghazi Attack - Forgotten History

Tonight we hear from Mr Higgins posthumously. You will find a link to get Rich's book, a link to the book “Unrestricted Warfare: China's Master Plan to Destroy America”and I will share the actual .pdf of the report itself. I encourage all who can to download it for yourself and print it off all at the bottom of this article.

First a shoutout to my hosts in Regina Saskatchewan on Oct 18th coming up, we give you this from Prairie Rising Forum

Get Your Ticket Here!

Share Wayne’s Substack

Before we get to the interview that changed me I wanted to be clear on a few things happening at the top of Canada’s so called ‘Government” representatives that I believe are becoming extremely dangerous and offensive. Where do you think the “Dear Leaders” of the major parties fit in this scale of 6 Types of People Who Run the Modern World

Now, to my latest trigger(s). Carney says he won’t rule out Canadian troops on the ground in Ukraine. Carney is a tough guy in Zelenskys house, a boot licker in Trumps… 48 hours after backing down on HIS retaliatory Tariffs he flies to the Ukraine and launders another $2 Billion dollars and promises Canadian sons and daughters to their meat grinder in order to prolong the war?

The bigger question is why? Why is he undermining the end of this conflict???? And why would even a single Canadian agree to let their sons and daughters to come back in coffins for this? Canadian sons and daughters CAN NOT be allowed to be pay for this bad leadership.

To be fair, and reasonable, and honest… most might think the opposition would have an opposing position right? Wrong.

I am a real conservative and patriot. In my humble opinion if odious and nefarious are the measurements, he is worse than any liberal. He’s more deceptive.

Share Wayne’s Substack

Sources and Resources:

Unrestricted Warfare 380KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Look to get Rich's book"The Memo" here: https://a.co/d/cwOHaHP

You may want to also get the book Unrestricted Warfare: China's Master Plan to Destroy America

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.

- You can help keep the truth free for everyone! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- Don't boycott, permanently defund the “Deep State.” If you are tired of poisoning your family and funding your own destruction, hit the Cabal where it hurts:

Switch With Wayne

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Connect with Wayne:

Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org

Spotify:

Rumble

X (Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

Telegram

Wimkin

Librti