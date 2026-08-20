Food Shortages & Your Poisoned Pantry

Since 2019 I’ve been shouting this warning wherever I can. What do I mean this time? Control the food you control the people. History is repeating again, the pattern I was most concerned with is almost upon us as you’ll hear tonight. Between poisons and politics, the west is in for nightmares never before seen in the west.
The food shortages I started predicting in 2019 are almost here now, and the poisons in our pantries, well I’ve been putting a lot of emphasis on lately as you all know.
My most dreaded predictions are aligning it seems, it’s all about to converge into 2027 possibly being the worst year in western history.
Buckle up folks.
Poisons Plus Politics = Nightmares:
Sources:
Neil McCoy-Ward - WARNING! JPMorgan Predicts Major Food Crisis Next Year! (Here's Why)
JP Morgan warns of a perfect storm food crisis by 2027:
A Homestead Journey - Beef Processing Is Being Shut Down Across America...
Yanasa TV - 2+ Million Head of Beef Capacity Just Vanished — What This Means for Ranchers
They sell cheap foreign beef as luxury:
The Duran - Global Food Shortage Warning, Sanctions and Fertilizer Crisis
Could Food Be a Geopolitical Weapon?:
PBS America - The Poison Squad (2020) | Full Documentary | AMERICAN EXPERIENCE
Formaldehyde in Milk:
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