If Freedom isn’t “non negotiable” what is?

A next level process workshop with Kathleen, Paul, Matthew and Wayne

If you are ready, if it’s time to level up. If freedom is non-negotiable. It’s time to put the fear of God back into individuals who abuse their offices.

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Join us with openness to learn, your faith, and maybe a willingness to embrace your duty with us to speak up, stand up and take our power back. Once again we have Kathleen joining us, one of the best contract specialists I’ve ever met joined by Matthew and Paul. Bring your questions, they are to share their expertise with us.

You won’t find this anywhere else!

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Stay mighty and stay blessed! We’re just getting started!

Ephesians 6:12: “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.”

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Taking part without guarantee is still better than knowing that by doing nothing it guarantee’s the worst possible result.

Follow Matthew: https://x.com/matthewpauly13

Paul: https://x.com/manknownaspaul

Kathleen: https://www.youtube.com/@thegameoflife101

To get the Fiduciary Duty Notice:

Email Kathleen or Email Wayne and we will sent the documents to you directly! greatnessawaken@protonmail.com & contact@whatsupcanada.org

Thank Kathleen

If you appreciate Kathleen’s generous assistance, consider a gift. She is a single mom, I know she will appreciate it!

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Here is a complimentary email list of MP’s. You know what to do with it!

Canadian Mp List Amended Copy 470KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

A “stop C-9 Call Script” with a video message from Kathleen just to help simplify it!

Bill C9 Phone Script To Call 645KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Senator list phone number and email directory: https://sencanada.ca/en/senators/?v=tiles

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Follow Kathleen on X: Thegameoflife101 on YouTube: The Game of Life 101

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

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- Don’t boycott, permanently defund the “Deep State.” If you are tired of poisoning your family and funding your own destruction, hit the Cabal where it hurts:

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Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org

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